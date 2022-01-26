BASS Coast Crime Investigation Unit detectives are appealing for public assistance following four recent grass and bushland fires in the Wonthaggi area.
The fires are being treated as suspicious and include:
• A fire in a backyard on Miners Drive overnight on January 12;
• Grass fire on Chisholm Road on January 16;
• Fire at Tank Hill Reserve around 4.30am on January 19; and
• Grass fire in a laneway on Reed Crescent January 24.
Fortunately, no one has been injured and no structures damaged by fire.
Detectives are keen to speak to any witnesses or anyone that may have seen any suspicious activity in the area.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au