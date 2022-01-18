THE healthdirect COVID-19 Symptom Checker has been updated to provide more detailed advice about when COVID-19 positive people should seek medical help, or how they can isolate and recover at home, based on their symptoms.
The COVID-19 Symptom Checker is an online tool that assesses a person’s symptoms and provides information and advice about the type of care needed, based on the severity of their COVID-19 symptoms.
The COVID-19 Symptom Checker has been used 2.9 million times since it was launched in March 2020.
The Symptom Checker is also available on the healthdirect website, which includes a comprehensive information hub to support people with mild symptoms to manage their illness at home.
It is also available on the Department of Health website and the healthdirect app.
The types of questions and health advice provided by the healthdirect Symptom Checker are written and designed to be understood by the general public.
It is written in plain English with clear next steps, in accordance with best-practice health literacy principles.
It integrates with the healthdirect Service Finder to connect people with nearby health services if needed.
Health advice for recovering from mild COVID-19 symptoms
Mild COVID-19 symptoms include a runny or blocked nose, sore throat, aches and pains, dry cough, headache, fatigue, loss of appetite or nausea, or loss of or change in taste or smell.
Adults with a mild case of COVID-19 can treat their symptoms in a similar way to how they would treat a cold or flu:
Rest is important
Take paracetamol or ibuprofen to relieve pain and low fevers.
Stay hydrated by drinking regular sips of water including drinks containing electrolytes if possible
Use throat lozenges to soothe a sore throat