FRIDAY’S storm might have rolled away in time for the start of the two-day, 22nd annual Core ‘n Saw South Gippsland Junior and Open Tennis Classic at the Leongatha Tennis Club last Saturday but it left a trail of destruction.
An early start by tournament director Matt Pocklington, with the assistance of some club members, was enough to repair the courts in time for a start, and by 10am, the hard courts were open and it was full steam ahead.
Saturday featured 10s, 14s and open events, Sunday was 12s, 14s and family doubles. All events had a good mixture of local and travelling players.
“It was unfortunate the night before the tournament that there were several late withdrawals due to positive cases or close contacts but 60 entries was still excellent under the circumstances and allowed us to give everyone a regular match,” Mr Pocklington said.
“The level of play and sportsmanship was the best we have ever seen. It was great to see many of our locals featuring in finals of events.”
Best on court goes to Warragul’s Lachlan Pitman who won the men’s open singles, defeating Paul Ramsbottom 6/0, 6/2 in a match that went for over an hour.
Lachlan also won the 16andU boys singles and runners-up in the 16’s doubles. The 10 and under and C Grade were made up of Leongatha and Korumburra players, with everyone winning a trophy and most participating in their first-ever tournament.
“Well done to all parents and players on a great weekend of tennis.”
Matt passed on a big thank you to Greg Marshman and Michael Grist for the work they did on Saturday morning repairing the courts after Friday’s big storms and Frank Dekker for organising the tennis club raffle, prizes: AG Warehouse dairy pack, Tennis pack donated by South Gippsland Tennis
Coaching and a lovely Bertocci Ham donated by Frank Dekker.
All coaches in the region have worked together including Matthew Pocklington, Paul Rowbottom and Paul Osborne to provide the summer series of tennis tournaments. If you’re interested in playing in a tournament you can visit www.southgippslandtenniscoaching.com for more information.
Results 22nd Annual Core ‘n Saw South Gippsland Junior and Open Classic.
Core ‘n Saw men’s Open Singles: Lachlan Pitman (Warragul) defeated Paul Ramsbottom (Ruby) 6/0 6/2.
Leongatha Toyota men’s Open Singles Consolation: Patrick Biro (Korumburra) defeated Matt Sier (6/0 6/4).
Hartley Wells Betta Home Living men’s Open Doubles: Matthew Pocklington (Korumburra) and James Sage (Korumburra) defeated Luke Marshman (Leongatha) and Glenn Kleeven (Leongatha) 6/0 6/3
Leongatha Mitsubishi Open Mixed Doubles: Nick and Alexandra Beale (Wonthaggi) defeated Sara Beale and Lachlan Davidson (Wonthaggi) 3/6 6/5 7/6 (10/6).
Core‘n Saw 16andU Boys Singles: Lachlan Pitman (Warragul) defeated Riley Nave (Willow Grove) 8/3.
Leongatha Ford 16andU Boys Doubles: Riley Nave (Willow Grove) and Patrick Dorian (Poowong) defeated William Kent (Warragul) and Lachlan Pitman (Warragul) 7/3.
Hays Jewellers 14andU Boys Singles: Riley Nave (Willow Grove) defeated Ayden Clarke (Drouin) 8/4.
Leongatha Honda Motorcycles 14andU Boys Doubles: Riley Nave (Willow Grove) and Ayden Clarke (Drouin) defeated Max Sheahan (Leongatha) and Aarudran Araranaathan (Pakenham) 8/3.
South Gippsland Tennis Coaching 14andU Girls Singles: Sarah Lockwood (Pakenham) defeated Rebekah Ray (Foster) 6/4.
Kats Korner 14andU Girls Doubles: Sarah Lockwood (Pakenham) and Heidi O’Gorman (Pakenham) defeated Rebekah Ray (Foster) and Alexandra Beale (Wonthaggi) 6/1 6/3.
Core ‘n Saw 12andU Boys Singles: Nick Christoforou (Westernport) defeated Leo Christoforou (Westernport) 6/5.
Core ‘n Saw 12andU Boys Doubles. Nick and Leo Christoforou (Westerport) defeated Toby Nicholas (Korumburra) and Ned Sheahan (Leongatha) 7/4.
South Gippsland Tennis Coaching 12andU Girls Singles: Pearl Saini (Pakenham) defeated Talitha Rachelle (Ventnor) 7/0.
Lyon and Bair Café 10andU Unisex Singles: Archar Hughes (Korumburra) defeated Averie Hughes (Korumburra) 4/0.
Lyon and Bair Café 10andU Unisex Doubles: Averie Hughes (Korumburra) and Bailey Langstaff (Leongatha) def Archar Hughes (Korumburra) and Olli Ramsbottom (Ruby) 4/3.
Lyon and Bair Café C Grade Singles: Archar Hughes (Korumburra) defeated Averie Hughes (Korumburra) 4/2.
Lyon and C Grade Doubles: Zara Nobile (Korumburra) and Archar Hughes (Korumburra) defeated Averie Hughes (Korumburra) and Angus Wilson (Korumburra) 14 games to 12.
South Gippsland Tennis Coaching Fun Family Doubles: Matthew and Keerah Pocklington (Leongatha) defeated Dylan and James Jacobs (Meeniyan) 7/2.
Core ‘n Saw Competitive Family Doubles: Chris and Riley Nave (Willow Grave) Def David and William Kent (Drouin) 7/3.
For more photos grab a copy of this weeks South Gippsland Sentinel-Times or subscribe to our digital edition: https://sgst.com.au/ezine-publication