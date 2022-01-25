THERE’S no such thing as “very unique”. It’s either unique, that is “being one of a kind”, or it’s not.
But if ever a property could be described as very unique, it’s 75 Veterans Drive, Newhaven, which is due to go under the auctioneer’s hammer at 12pm this Saturday, January 29.
The property, which has been described in the O’Brien Real Estate blurb as “very unique”, is just that.
Located down the end of Veterans Drive, Newhaven, past the Vietnam Veterans Museum and the Phillip Island Boardriders Clubhouse, you wouldn’t even know such a property exists.
You can’t see anything from the road, the location dominated by rising sand dunes and coastal vegetation.
But at the end of a long, sandy driveway is a residence referred to as the ‘pilot’s house’, surrounded by 8 hectares (20 acres) featuring “170 meters of absolute beach frontage”.
Needless to say, it offers breath-taking views of Cape Woolamai and the spectacular Phillip Island coast, around to Pyramid Rock and beyond.
You can also see the boats in the protected bay at Rhyll.
“Here is a rare opportunity to live a free and natural lifestyle away from the hustle and bustle. Surrounded by native wildlife, birds, bushwalking trails, sandy beaches to explore and magnificent panoramic surf views, get away from it all,” according to the marketing material.
“This property delivers on privacy and seclusion with the added bonus of only being a 10-minute drive into San Remo, or 5 minutes from the quaint shopping village of Cape Woolamai which offers a Tavern, restaurants, cafes, surf shop and more.”
The property would be a developer’s dream, if it wasn’t zoned ‘farming’ and according to local community groups, without any appetite at the Bass Coast Shire Council to rezone this parcel of land, or the adjoining 100-acre Phillip Island Airport, to any alternate zoning that would allow residential or commercial development.
The only caveat to that would be the recommendations likely to be included in the ‘Distinctive Areas and Landscapes’ review set to be released soon by the Department of Environment, Land, Water and Planning (DELWP), almost certainly containing a reference to this highly sensitive location.
So, you won’t be buying a “developers’ dream”, it’s just an exclusive, secluded beach front property the like of which you wouldn’t find anywhere else in Victoria – hence “very unique”.
But what’s not to like?
If you’ve got a spare $5 million or so lying around, it presents as an amazing opportunity.
The other option, and it’s one that many in the general community would warmly welcome, is if the State Government purchased the site and set it up as an environmental green zone and wildlife corridor but with boardwalks and passive walking and riding trails.
The only proviso is that there would need to be an approved management plan, mandating set standards of management as far as weeds and condition of the site are concerned, something that is a problem with other public sites on the island.
Or could there be an “eco village” style development that would provide the best of both worlds – wildlife corridors, boardwalks and the maintenance of high environmental standards while allowing some complementary housing to go ahead.
What’s your opinion about what should happen with the 20-acre site going up for auction on Saturday and the adjoining Phillip Island Airport?
Already enough housing on the Island?
Would we be able to manage a new coastal reserve?
Or is there an “eco village” style development that might work?
The auction of 75 Veterans Drive will be held at 12pm on Saturday, January 29, 2022.