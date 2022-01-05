VICSES Leongatha Unit is appealing to drivers to take additional care on the roads during extreme weather after attending a vehicle rollover this morning.
The unit has been kept busy today Wednesday, January 5, with ongoing Requests for Assistance for trees down which resulted in building damage and blocked roads.
Members then responded to a vehicle rollover early this morning, which was caused by a downed tree that fell across South Gippsland Highway near Korumburra.
According to the unit, the vehicle’s occupants were able to free themselves without any noticeable injuries, and narrowly missed colliding with another car.
“We would like to remind everyone to take additional care when out and about in this weather today and to please drive to the conditions; you never know what might be around the next bend,” the unit stated via social media.
“Take your time and arrive alive, we don’t want to meet you on our roads.”