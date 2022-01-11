WHATEVER you do, don’t look at this home if you’re looking for something second rate, impractical and high maintenance.
This is a home that would suit the most discerning purchaser and your inspection is invited.
The premises has been extensively renovated inside and out, and no expense has been spared with quality fittings and furnishings, including magnificent, double-glazed windows throughout the whole home for heating/cooling stabilisation and impressive noise reduction.
The home lends itself to a variety of uses and is cleverly designed to be utilised as a low-maintenance residence for those looking to live within walking distance to the shops, or a business premises such as in the massage, beauty, or medical professions (STCA within the zoning).
There is also potential to utilise two bedrooms and living space for yourself and lease out the third room with separate foyer, entrance door and bathroom if private rental or AirBnB is something that piques your interest for potential residual income.
Open plan in design, there are two living areas, one which could be walled off if a fourth bedroom is required, dining area, SFH and R/C air conditioning, stone benchtops in the kitchen, and the bathrooms are luxurious in styling and act as ensuites for two bedrooms. The kitchen is well appointed to the carport entry and decked, entertaining area.
The front and rear yards are private and secure and require no lawn mowing. The keen gardener will love the extensive planter beds and established fruits and berries, plus the sizeable workshop, easy to maintain courtyards and garden lock-up shed.
This is an ideal home for someone in business or who is coming into town from a farm and would like all the modern luxuries, close to town but without having to wait to build.
2 Leongatha Rd, Korumburra
For Sale $650,000
Agent Alex Scott & Staff
Christie Nelson 0407 812 904
Scott McKenzie 0427 552 898