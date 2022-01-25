THIS year’s Show ‘N Shine and Swap Meet was described as being the “best ever”, with hundreds of historic and classic cars flooding Wonthaggi on Sunday, January 23.
Wonthaggi Recreation Reserve was inundated with every kind of classic car imaginable from Holden and Ford to European models and even a World War Two tank.
Thousands from across the region flocked to the event, with the swap meet also hosting nearly 70 stallholders, who were selling unique and vintage car items.
But the stand-out car for the event was Richard Delahoy’s 1977 GTS HZ 308, which won the President’s Choice award.
Richard said he purchased the car in a rundown state six years ago, and it took him nearly three years to get it back to its former glory.
Event organiser and Wonthaggi Power Football Netball Club vice-president, Kris Baker, said the day couldn’t have gone any better.
“It was an enormous day,” Mr Baker said.
“The quality of cars this year was the best we’ve ever seen; it was so difficult for the judges to pick nine awards.
“It was the biggest and best one we’ve ever had, and hopefully we can grow on that even further in the years to come.
“Lots of people were just so excited and happy to get out to an event.”
The judging wrapped up around 12pm, which gave attendees plenty of time to hit the surrounding towns and help inject some much-needed tourism.
As the event is Wonthaggi Power’s biggest fundraiser, Mr Baker said the funds would be used towards their new netball pavilion.
“We’ve committed to that and we have to come up with our share,” he said.
“Council are going in with us but it’s going to be a lot of coin.”