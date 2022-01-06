THERE has never been a more pressing need to get vaccinated.
And, according to a late notice from Bass Coast Health, there will be the opportunity for some walk-in appointments at the main public vaccination centre at the Wonthaggi Town Hall, on Friday, January 6, and over the weekend.
The centre is open in Baillieu Street East, Wonthaggi from 9am.
If it is four months since you received your second dose, you are eligible for your third dose now, or come along and book in for your first or second dose if you still haven’t got the jab yet.
Indications are that the virus is rife in the local community.
Gippsland’s six local government areas (LGAs) added a record 404 new cases on Thursday, January 6 for a regional total of active cases of 1158. Here’s the Gippsland numbers are spread.
- Gippsland 1158 active, 404 new
- Bass Coast 332 active, 102 new
- Baw Baw 141 active, 54 new
- East Gippsland 98 active, 35 new
- Latrobe City 319 active, 138 new
- South Gippsland 156 active, 35 new
- Wellington 122 active, 40 new