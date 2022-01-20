SITUATED on approximately 2.5 acres and surrounded by bush is this gorgeous builder’s home which has been designed to fit right in with the surrounding landscape.
A lovely cottage also exists, giving you dual-living or a great AirBnB opportunity (STCA).
In addition, there is an extremely rare share ownership of approximately 22 acres of bush reserve which is also included with the property.
The main home consists of a master bedroom with an ensuite and walk-in robe plus two additional bedrooms which have built-in robes.
The main bathroom includes a shower over bath and toilet.
The country-style kitchen is well appointed with gorgeous red gum benchtops, electric oven, gas cooktop, dishwasher and a walk-in pantry.
A lovely feature wall in the living area has been crafted from Morwell River rocks, giving this home great character.
A free-standing wood heater and split system reverse cycle keep the house comfortable all year round.
A superb deck exists, perfect for you to enjoy the serenity and private bush surrounds.
An additional two-bedroom cottage is located at the front of the property and includes open plan kitchen/living, bathroom and laundry facilities as well as a wood heater and split system for heating and cooling.
There is ample shedding on the property. The main shed includes a studio/office with full bathroom facilities and a workshop. Other shedding comprises a pottery shed, four carports, and a garden shed.
There is an excellent water supply via four water storage tanks totalling 100,000 litres.
An abundance of established fruit trees exist, including nectarines, apricots, orange, lemon, lime, grapefruit, thornless blackberry, blueberries, grapes, passionfruit vine, macadamia, olives and more.
In addition to this is a unique opportunity to own a share of 22 acres of bush for your enjoyment. This includes walking tracks throughout the native bush with birds and wildlife, a dam and a cleared picnic area.
What a sensational property located in the popular Bunderra Drive… and with working from home being so easy, why wouldn’t you escape the city/towns to your own private bush retreat?
Be quick as properties of this nature aren’t staying on the market for long.
It is located only 15 mins to Mirboo North, 17 mins to Churchill, 25 mins to Morwell, 30 mins to Leongatha, and 2hrs to Melbourne.
45 Bunderra Drive, Boolarra
For Sale $1.1m
Web ID 23313865
Agent Elders
Katrina Griggs on 0428 571 083
Don Olden on 0417 805 312