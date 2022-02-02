ALL roads, it seems, lead to Kilcunda at the moment, with several items on the Bass Coast Shire Council’s meeting agenda last Wednesday, February 16 focusing attention the spectacular seaside settlement.
A 20-year lease on the hall, problems with an unwanted carpark off Mabilia Road and the big one, agreement by council to go after a $250,000 Sport and Recreation Victoria grant towards the $575,000 Kilcunda Skatepark.
The other important issue for Kilcunda was the awarding of a new 20-year lease on the iconic Kilcunda Oceanview Holiday Retreat to the existing leaseholders Holiday Retreats Rivergum Pty Ltd.
And with the awarding of the caravan park contract comes a promise by the leaseholders to complete almost $2 million worth of improvements to the park, including a brand-new playground, and new toilet and amenities block as part of a major upgrade.
In moving the motion to “accept the submission from Holiday Retreats Redgum Pty Ltd” for a 20-year lease at an annual rent of $152,000, rising by 3 per cent annually, Cr Rochelle Halstead said it was an exciting time for the town.
“Thank you Mr Mayor. What an exciting time for Kilcunda at the moment. There’s so many projects planned and really close to commencement. The commercial confidence being shown in the area by Retreats Rivergum by committing to a $2 million upgrade is promising for the local economy and will complement the projects Council has planned,” Cr Halstead said.
“It’s pleasing to see the plans for an upgrade of the site are sensitive to the environment, inclusive of culture, and offer some of the best views in the state of Victoria.
“The only issue that I would like to address, which is the elephant in the room, is the loss of the tennis court that has remained a part of the leased site and therefore not an appropriate location for community recreation.
“However, I think this may offer an opportunity for the council to consult with Kilcundians about their recreational needs, and identify a more appropriate site, maybe close to the planned new Kilcunda skatepark, could be an option.”
Cr Halstead told the Sentinel-Times afterwards that the existing tennis court was not in a great state of repair and offered the opportunity for new courts to built elsewhere, if the community supported such a project.
The existing lease was chosen as the preferred candidate by a shire panel, after an exhaustive expressions of interest process attracted four submissions.
Three made it to the assessment stage with Holiday Retreats scoring 893 out of 1000 and another candidate scoring 782 out of 1000.
Ultimately the existing leaseholder was judged the best applicant, offering the highest financial return, the best non-financial submission and the financial capacity to pay the lease and fund the proposed capital works.
Overall the successful candidate offered $5 million in lease payments and capital works benefits with council ultimately retaining control of the site.