DEVELOPERS have purchased a site and made application to the South Gippsland Shire Council in the past week to build a 158-lot, over 55s retirement village in Leongatha at a cost in excess of $30 million.
By the time the townhouses in the development have been sold; in two-bedroom and three-bedroom configurations, with single and double garages, at a starting price of $350,000, the project will be worth closer to $70 million.
And this is no pie in the sky idea.
Provided that the South Gippsland Shire Council gives the green light to what the Leongatha Business Association has dubbed an “exciting development”, the Harman development group will commence civil works in the first half of 2022.
They’re no novices where such developments are concerned.
They completed a similar project at Drouin, the 170-lot Sanctuary Lifestyle estate, in May 2021 and by November all homes had been sold.
Paul Harman, representing Birchville PL as trustees for the Harman Family Village Trust, said this week that he was in no doubt about there being similar demand for such a project in Leongatha.
“It will be a staged development, like the one at Drouin, but from the way people embraced that one, I’m sure Leongatha will go just as well,” Mr Harman said.
“There’s nothing like it in Leongatha or in Wonthaggi and we think Leongatha is exactly the right place for it.
“It’s a great regional town with excellent amenities; excellent hospital, sporting facilities and a really good retail centre; similar to Warragul.
“And it will be good for the town. In our experience the residents like to get involved in bowls, golf, visiting the RSL and getting up the street for their coffees and groceries.”
Plus, Mr Harman said there would be dozens of jobs in the construction phase and on-going work generated by the facility which would need landscaping, cleaning, maintenance, and other services.
He guaranteed to use local trades and services where possible.
Mr Harman said the project, to be located directly south of the Leongatha Hospital, at 168 South Gippsland Highway, would feature owner-occupied, two and three bedroom townhouses, starting at $350,000, with residents also paying a fee for the common facilities at the site, which would be extensive.
“There’ll be a community bowling green, tennis court, recreation centre with swimming pool, gym and exercise area, community workshop, community vegetable and also a main community centre.
“In that will be a cinema, billiards and games area, function space and lounges, communal kitchen, library and communications room, and management office plus there’ll be BBQ and community facilities outside.”
Mr Harman said the homes would be 5-star energy rated, offering solar, while the facility itself had been designed sustainably.
“All the community facilities will have solar power,” he said.
The Harman group have plans for similar projects at Kooweerup and Warragul.
The Leongatha community has already embraced the idea.
“The town is crying out for a project of this kind, and we’ll be all for it provided that they use local trades, local services and suppliers,” said president of the Leongatha Business Association Anthony Wall.
“We’re definitely in favour of growth, as long as it’s gradual, but I think Leongatha and South Gippsland has been crying out for something like this.
“Hopefully there’ll be local jobs during construction, but I’d imagine it would generate work once it’s up and going. It sounds exciting,” he said.
Local real estate agent, Michael Hanily of Ray White, said the project had the potential to free up older housing stock in the town and also to attract people to the area.
“Yes, it could be good for that.”
Mr Hanily said Leongatha could look forward to a strong period of residential growth over the next few years with the 600-lot Shamrock Springs estate, off Shingler Street, set to be available from mid-year onwards.