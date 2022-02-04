VICTORIA Health Minister Martin Foley announced on Friday, February 4 that from Monday next week, February 7, there can be a return to elective surgery in private hospitals and day procedure facilities.
He said that due to a clear stabilisation and a cautious assessment of what appears to be a reduction in positive cases and hospitalisation, the State is releasing aspects of the strict Code Brown arrangements put in place at the height of the Omicron wave.
He said Private Hospitals and Day Procedure Facilities could resume 50 per cent of surgery on Monday, February 7 and also to consider a 75 per cent return to surgery in Public Regional Hospitals in the following week, also 50 per cent of surgery in Public Metro Hospitals.
The exact date for the resumption of elective surgery, beyond Category 1 Emergency and Urgent procedures will be confirmed next week.
He also announced an additional $1.4 billion for the health care system, including $938 million to help cover the higher operational costs associated with the surge workforce, $191 million for PPE, masks etc, $225 million for extra Emergency Department costs, and $200 million for the COVID Pathways Program at home care program.
Local COVID update
There were 11,240 new cases of COVID-19 notified in Victoria on Friday, February 4 and a further 36 deaths (10 in past 2 days, 18 in past 2 weeks, and 8 adjusted from November, December & January). There are 707 in hospital, 79 in ICU and 29 on ventilators. Three dose (18+) 42%, 2 dose (12+) 93%, 5-11 vacc rate 47.5%.
Locally, there have been 1009 active cases of COVID-19 reported in Gippsland, by local government area (LGA):
- Bass Coast 145 (14 new)
- Baw Baw 259 (41 new)
- East Gippsland 66 (14 new).
- Latrobe City 317 (49 new)
- South Gippsland 100 (17 new)
- Wellington 122 (23 new).
By postcode:
- Inverloch area: 14 active, 1 new
- Wonthaggi: 41 active, 6 new
- Leongatha 26 active, 3 new
- Korumburra 23 active, 2 new
- Mirboo North: 10 active, 1 new
- Corinella: 44 active, 9 new
- Cowes: 27 active, 4 new
- Newhaven/Cape Woolamai: 21 active, 0 new