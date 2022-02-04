AFTER another fantastic event at Archies Creek last weekend, featuring Neil Murray, the team from Caravan Club Music is saddling up again with Country-Americana singer-songwriter, Shane Nicholson.
He’s got a lot to beat after some great shows last week but according to Peter Foley of the Archies Creek Hotel, he’s up for it.
“Neil Murray’s show last Sunday was a sublime and beautiful occasion. A heartfelt thanks to all those who attended,” said Peter.
“When I cheekily pleaded with Neil to play his classic Australian song ‘My Island Home’, he responded, ‘Why would people want to hear me sing that song?
“Whilst we all love great singers, I think it is enriching for us true music lovers to celebrate the creators, and to also understand a little bit about where the seed was sown.
“We are so fortunate to have a cavalcade of great local and international songwriters visiting the Creek over the next few months.
“American singer-songwriter Kevin Welch heads to Archies on Saturday, May 7. Kevin’s songs have been performed by the likes of Linda Ronstadt, Roger Miller (The Highwaymen) and most recently, Grammy recipient Chris Stapleton.
“Plus, as an added bonus, local award-winning duo The Weeping Willows will open the show! Tickets on sale now.
“Songwriters are in abundance this coming weekend, beginning with a local showcase on Friday night, headlined by emerging star Steph Strings including support from fellow Bass Coasters Steve Cousins & Maddy May.
“Renowned songwriter and record producer Shane Nicholson will journey all the way from NSW to be with us this Sunday, February 6.
“Shane’s Sunday arvo matinee performance will feature songs from his latest album ‘Living In Colour’ as well as songs from his extensive back catalogue. If you have made the excellent decision to come along, make sure you arrive early to see the support artist Camille Traill.
“We have yet again had to do a bit of Covid dancing with the Henry Wagons & Lachlan Bryan curated festival ‘Songmasters Of The Universe’. Instead of holding the festival over two days, it will now be compressed into one super Saturday on March 19 – apologies for any inconvenience caused.
“We reckon the line-up is amazing. Wagons will headline and the incredible US singer songwriter Courtney Marie Andrews and compatriot Erin Rae will be integrated into the line-up. Others on the bill include Lachlan Bryan & The Wildes, Freya Josephine Hollick and Gabriella Cohen (with band) who is attracting a lot of attention at the moment with her new album.
“Plus, it will be an outdoor event, there will be an all Day BBQ and two Bars running! Get yourself a ticket now!”
On the rescheduling front, Archies Creek have a new date for JVG’s Holiday Method extravaganza, which is now scheduled for Sunday, February 13.