FROM a big milk processor and a boutique distillery and brewery to a large-scale vegetable grower and a beef or dairy cattle farmer.
South Gippsland businesses seized the opportunity to participate in a bulk purchase of Rapid Antigen Tests, organised by Food & Fibre Gippsland in collaboration with the Victorian Farmers Federation (VFF) and Fruit Growers Victoria (FGV).
Recognising the need for RATs in so many businesses, the three industry groups got on the front foot and secure a supply of tests themselves, procured through HiCraft Safety at a fair price.
Food & Fibre Gippsland CEO, Nicola Pero said the response was overwhelming, and more than 56,000 tests are now in the hands of food-related businesses all over Victoria, with around 20% of that total figure being distributed in Gippsland.
“Over 150 businesses of all sorts and sizes right across Gippsland, stretching from the Bass Coast to Mallacoota in the far east have seized the opportunity to participate in this bulk direct purchase to get the numbers of tests needed to keep their businesses operating smoothly,” said a spokesperson for Food & Fibre Gippsland.
“Our Food & Fibre Gippsland members were the first to be offered the option to buy RATs (along with VFF and FGV members) and have all said getting access to important support like this initiative is one of the many reasons they appreciate being part of the FFG member family”.
There were happy smiles all round as people converged on a meeting spot in Korumburra to collect their RATs, including Burra Foods CEO Stewart Carson.
“We were really struggling to get enough RATs to keep up with the demand in our business, so this initiative from FFG, the VFF and FGV has really helped us and our employees enormously – enabling us to keep processing milk every day right here in South Gippsland,” he said.
Loch Distillery and Brewery Co-Owner Craig Johnson echoed Mr Carson’s sentiments, saying being able to get a supply of RATs has given him and his employees certainty about how they can manage covid in their workplace.
“It’s really just going to make life a lot better for us and help the business get back to a new version of normal,” said Craig.
Over 56,000 tests were distributed across the entire state with about 20% of those landing in Gippsland.
It was a huge team effort from the three industry bodies, with support from Mobil via the donation of the fuel needed to get the orders into the hands of people all over Victoria along with very generous logistics support from the team at Ausworkwear and Safety.