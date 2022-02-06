THE annual Gippsland campdraft season, which runs from October to April each year, continued at the purpose-built facility at the Dumbalk Recreation Reserve at the weekend, coming back after the ravages of COVID.
And while there were more than 750 entries, requiring a 6am start on Saturday and competition running deep into Sunday, competitors stayed COVID-safe throughout the weekend.
“There was a big crowd here again but I would say food sales were well down for some reason. I suppose people are still being careful,” said a representative of the MDU Football Netball Club which hosts the weekend and provides all the food and drink.
“It’s still our most important fundraiser for the year so it’s great to see it back and the riders, the local cattle suppliers and everyone else supporting it so strongly.”
The campdraft calendar continues in the next few weekends, at Yanakie next weekend, followed by the Powlett River Campdraft ahead of another handful of events before the end of the season.
Conditions were ideal for competitors and organisers and the cattle were turned out in excellent order.