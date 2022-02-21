 

Section T: Farm and Garden Produce

Most successful exhibitor trophy donated by Mr Frank Kurrle (in memory) to M. Grigg.

Class 23 10 French Beans J. Wickham.                   

Class 32 5 Plums A. Sage.

Class 40 Collection of Vegetables M. Grigg.

Section U: Home Products

Most successful exhibitor donated by Bena CWA to A. Potter.

Best exhibit donated Leongatha Twilight CWA to J. Ekins.

Class 5 Five Fruit Muffins A. Potter.

Class 6 Six Hot Cross Buns Hand Made A. Potter. 

Class 25 Swiss Roll N. Oprey.

A blast from the past 

Most successful exhibitor donated by Meeniyan CWA to A. Potter.

Best exhibit by Borough Department Store to A. Potter.

Confectionery/sweets

Most successful exhibitor donated by The Corner Cafe, Korumburra G. Beer.

Best exhibit donated by Noelene and Rob Cosson G. Beer.

Section U(a): organisations/groups championship cooking competition

1st Bena CWA

2nd Koringal WSC

Best presented entry Koringal WSC.

Best Individual Entry Trophy donated by Borough Department Store to J. Ekins (Bena CWA).

Section U(b): Rich fruit cake competition

1st R. Crawford

2nd A. Potter

3rd G. Beer.          

Section V: Preserves

Most successful exhibitor trophy donated by The Adkins Family R. Brooks.

Class 7 Strawberry Jam first R. Brooks, second J. Wickham.                                           

Class 15 Collection of Jellies, three distinct kinds R. Brooks.        

Class 25 Any other chutney J. Powell.     

Section V(a): Homebrew

Class 2 Cider K. Nicholas.

Section W- Flowers and Plants

The Evelyn Carfrae Memorial Trophy for the Most Successful Exhibitor donated by the Carfrae Family to C. Summerfield.

Cut flowers

Best exhibit donated by Burra Garden Supplied to R. Brooks.

Class 3 One head of Hydrangea L. Sage. 

Container grown plants

Maisie Brooks Memorial Award for Best Exhibit donated by her family to G. Butler.

Class 31 Planted boot or shoe K. Markley.

Floral art            

Most successful exhibitor donated by Korumburra Florist to K. Markley.

Class 42 Arrangement Pave M. Benson.

Class 45 Arrangement of mixed flowers in teapot M. Benson.

Section X: Needlework 

Most Successful Exhibitor donated by Borough Department Store M. Dann.

Sewing

Best exhibit donated by Leongatha Sew and Knit A. Kieeveen.

Class 3 Something new from something old J. Lyng.

Cross Stitch

Class 7 VAS Cross stitch donated by Korumburra Lions Club A. Kieeveen.  

Hand Embroidery

Class 9 VAS donated by Korumburra Lions Club M. Dann.

Hand Knitting

Most Successful Exhibitor hand knitting donated by the Borough Department Store. Jan Appleton

Class 17 Baby’s knitted booties first J. Appleton, second L. Beakley.

Class 23 Article knitted by a man, first D. Appleton, second D. Appleton.

Class 24 Novelty Tea Cosy L. Beakley.

Machine Knitting

Best Exhibit donated by Machine Knitters Association of Victoria

Class 25 Adult’s garment E. White.

Crochet

Most successful exhibitor crochet donated by the Corner Café M Dann

Patchwork

Best Exhibit donated by Gippsbeary Cottage Patchwork B. Fowles.

Class 35 Article of Crazy Patchwork M. Dann.

Hand spinning

Best Exhibit Classes 40 – 42 donated by Mrs Anne Hopwood J. Vidler.

Class 43 Three 50g skeins natural fibre and natural dyes, three distinct colours Donated by Coal Creek Spinners G. Beresford.

Best Exhibit Hand Spinning donated by The Hare and Tortoise Books to G. Beresford.

Section X(a)

Class 53 One person’s work- three forms. M. Dann

Section X(b): A blast from the past

Most Successful exhibitor donated by Borough Department Store J. Appleton.

Class 5 Pair of egg cosies J. Appleton

Class 7 Pair of Handknitted Socks G. Beresford.

Class 10 Full Apron M. Dann.

Section X(c): Organisation or group craft exhibit

Class 1 Make, Bake and Grow first Meeniyan CWA, second Bena CWA.

Class 2 Six articles to cost no more than $10.00 each first Bena CWA, second Koringal WSC.

Best Individual Entry donated by Korumburra A & P Society

Section Y: Art

Best Exhibit donated by Borough Department Store M. Viney.

Class 1 L. Wust.

Class 2 S. Collier.

Class 3 H. Suckling.

Class 4 K. Markley.

Class 5 S. Collier.

Class 6 M. Viney.

Section Y(a): Photography

Best Exhibit donated by Korumburra Photos and Survey C. Grigg.

Class 16 Korumburra Show S. Brooks.

Classes 20– 21 Junior

Best Exhibit donated by Mrs Bev Kurrle to M. Russ.

Special photography

Class 1 Korumburra Showgrounds A Special Event S. Collier.

Section Y(d): Handcrafts

Class 1-2 Woodwork Best Exhibit donated by Korumburra Lions Club “The George Fox Memorial” to D. Moon.

Class 3 Leatherwork J. Frank.

Class 7 Article made from books first S Collier Second S Collier

Class 13 Article of Diamond Dots S. Collier                    

Best Exhibit Classes 4 – 14 donated by Burra H Hardware to M. Viney.

Runner-up Best Exhibit Classes 4 – 14 donated by Burra H Hardware to S. Collier.

Section Z: Junior section

Junior cookery 8 – 12 years

Most Successful Exhibitor donated by H and N Opray to A. Sage.

Junior cookery 7 years and under

Most Successful Exhibitor donated by Barnzee’s Hot Bake to L. Sage.

Runner -up Most Successful Exhibitor donated by Barnzee’s Hot Bake to A. Trotter.

Flowers and Plants 16 years and under 

Class 9 Novelty animal made from fresh horticultural material first M. Boyd, second A. Sage.

Most Successful Exhibitor donated by Kardella CWA to A. Sage.

Runner-up most successful exhibitor donated by Burra Sports and Cycles to L. Sage.

Needlework and Craft 16 years and under

Class 1 Article made from recycled material (7 years and under) first Loreali Besley, second Aubs Burr.

Class 5 Knitted Scarf Amity Olsen.

Class 8 Ladybird made from any medium first Aubrey Lethbridge, second Kyle Cooper.

Most Successful Exhibitor donated by Kardella CWA to Amity Olsen.

Best Exhibit donated by Burra Sports and Cycles to Madeline Russ.

Original Art Work 16 years and under    

Best Entry donated by D and K Fitzgerald, Newsagents to Pre-School – Prep M. Boyd, Grade 1 – Grade 3 Mahalia E, Grade 4 to 6 A. Olsen and Secondary M. Russ.

SPECIAL JUNIOR ART:

“Celebrating the Korumburra Show”                                                  

Class 10 Prep – Grade 2 first Hayden Ward, second Zoe Nobile.         

Class 11 Grade 3 – Grade 6 first Taylor Greig, second A. Sage.

EXPERIMENTAL JUNIOR ART:

Class 12 Individual Entry Prep to Grade 2 first Lucy Kynaston and second Jed Somerville

Class 13 Individual Entry Grade 3 to 6 first Asha Fawcett and second Eve KPS.

SCHOOLWORK (Zg)

Best Exhibit donated by Barnzees Hot Bake, Korumburra M. Russ.             

Runner- up Best Exhibit donated by Barnzees Hot Bake, Korumburra M. Russ.

Handwriting Z(h)

Gr 1- Gr 3 – Margaret Fox Memorial Awards donated by her family.

Grade 1- Poppy Fawcett.

Grade 2- Nate Manks.

Grade 3 -Paige Anderson.

Gr 4- Gr 6 -Prizes donated by Parry’s Gift Store, Korumburra

Grade 4 -Lily Carter.

Grade 5- Eva Gordon.

Grade 6 -Jamine Twite.

The Exhibit Pavilion organisers would like to thank the following people and businesses for their sponsorship provided for the 2022 Korumburra Show.

Modern Male, Menswear, Korumburra

Burra Barber, Korumburra

The Hare & Tortoise Books, Korumburra

The Borough Department Store

Korumburra Florist

Adkins Family

Korumburra Lions Club

The Corner Café, Korumburra

Brenda Eastman

Gippsbeary Cottage Patchwork, Korumburra

Bev & Frank Kurrle

Korumburra Photos & Survey

Brooks family

Kelly’s Bakery, Korumburra

The Local Emporium, Korumburra

Anne Hopwood

Burra H Hardware, Korumburra

H & N Opray

Jenny’s “Picture this Framed”, Korumburra

Life Cycle Whole Foods, Korumburra

CWA Bena

CWA Kardella

CWA Leongatha Twilight

CWA Meeniyan

D & K Fitzgerald Newsagency, Korumburra

Parry’s Gift Store, Korumburra

Noelene & Rob Cosson

Barnzee’s Hot Bake, Korumburra

Margaret Brown

Burra Sports & Cycles, Korumburra

Leongatha Sew & Knit

Coal Creek Spinners, Korumburra

Syd Whyte

Carfrae Family

Burra Garden Supplies & Nursery

Burra Brewing Co., Korumburra

Jenkin family

Koringal Women’s Service Club

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 