Section T: Farm and Garden Produce
Most successful exhibitor trophy donated by Mr Frank Kurrle (in memory) to M. Grigg.
Class 23 10 French Beans J. Wickham.
Class 32 5 Plums A. Sage.
Class 40 Collection of Vegetables M. Grigg.
Section U: Home Products
Most successful exhibitor donated by Bena CWA to A. Potter.
Best exhibit donated Leongatha Twilight CWA to J. Ekins.
Class 5 Five Fruit Muffins A. Potter.
Class 6 Six Hot Cross Buns Hand Made A. Potter.
Class 25 Swiss Roll N. Oprey.
A blast from the past
Most successful exhibitor donated by Meeniyan CWA to A. Potter.
Best exhibit by Borough Department Store to A. Potter.
Confectionery/sweets
Most successful exhibitor donated by The Corner Cafe, Korumburra G. Beer.
Best exhibit donated by Noelene and Rob Cosson G. Beer.
Section U(a): organisations/groups championship cooking competition
1st Bena CWA
2nd Koringal WSC
Best presented entry Koringal WSC.
Best Individual Entry Trophy donated by Borough Department Store to J. Ekins (Bena CWA).
Section U(b): Rich fruit cake competition
1st R. Crawford
2nd A. Potter
3rd G. Beer.
Section V: Preserves
Most successful exhibitor trophy donated by The Adkins Family R. Brooks.
Class 7 Strawberry Jam first R. Brooks, second J. Wickham.
Class 15 Collection of Jellies, three distinct kinds R. Brooks.
Class 25 Any other chutney J. Powell.
Section V(a): Homebrew
Class 2 Cider K. Nicholas.
Section W- Flowers and Plants
The Evelyn Carfrae Memorial Trophy for the Most Successful Exhibitor donated by the Carfrae Family to C. Summerfield.
Cut flowers
Best exhibit donated by Burra Garden Supplied to R. Brooks.
Class 3 One head of Hydrangea L. Sage.
Container grown plants
Maisie Brooks Memorial Award for Best Exhibit donated by her family to G. Butler.
Class 31 Planted boot or shoe K. Markley.
Floral art
Most successful exhibitor donated by Korumburra Florist to K. Markley.
Class 42 Arrangement Pave M. Benson.
Class 45 Arrangement of mixed flowers in teapot M. Benson.
Section X: Needlework
Most Successful Exhibitor donated by Borough Department Store M. Dann.
Sewing
Best exhibit donated by Leongatha Sew and Knit A. Kieeveen.
Class 3 Something new from something old J. Lyng.
Cross Stitch
Class 7 VAS Cross stitch donated by Korumburra Lions Club A. Kieeveen.
Hand Embroidery
Class 9 VAS donated by Korumburra Lions Club M. Dann.
Hand Knitting
Most Successful Exhibitor hand knitting donated by the Borough Department Store. Jan Appleton
Class 17 Baby’s knitted booties first J. Appleton, second L. Beakley.
Class 23 Article knitted by a man, first D. Appleton, second D. Appleton.
Class 24 Novelty Tea Cosy L. Beakley.
Machine Knitting
Best Exhibit donated by Machine Knitters Association of Victoria
Class 25 Adult’s garment E. White.
Crochet
Most successful exhibitor crochet donated by the Corner Café M Dann
Patchwork
Best Exhibit donated by Gippsbeary Cottage Patchwork B. Fowles.
Class 35 Article of Crazy Patchwork M. Dann.
Hand spinning
Best Exhibit Classes 40 – 42 donated by Mrs Anne Hopwood J. Vidler.
Class 43 Three 50g skeins natural fibre and natural dyes, three distinct colours Donated by Coal Creek Spinners G. Beresford.
Best Exhibit Hand Spinning donated by The Hare and Tortoise Books to G. Beresford.
Section X(a)
Class 53 One person’s work- three forms. M. Dann
Section X(b): A blast from the past
Most Successful exhibitor donated by Borough Department Store J. Appleton.
Class 5 Pair of egg cosies J. Appleton
Class 7 Pair of Handknitted Socks G. Beresford.
Class 10 Full Apron M. Dann.
Section X(c): Organisation or group craft exhibit
Class 1 Make, Bake and Grow first Meeniyan CWA, second Bena CWA.
Class 2 Six articles to cost no more than $10.00 each first Bena CWA, second Koringal WSC.
Best Individual Entry donated by Korumburra A & P Society
Section Y: Art
Best Exhibit donated by Borough Department Store M. Viney.
Class 1 L. Wust.
Class 2 S. Collier.
Class 3 H. Suckling.
Class 4 K. Markley.
Class 5 S. Collier.
Class 6 M. Viney.
Section Y(a): Photography
Best Exhibit donated by Korumburra Photos and Survey C. Grigg.
Class 16 Korumburra Show S. Brooks.
Classes 20– 21 Junior
Best Exhibit donated by Mrs Bev Kurrle to M. Russ.
Special photography
Class 1 Korumburra Showgrounds A Special Event S. Collier.
Section Y(d): Handcrafts
Class 1-2 Woodwork Best Exhibit donated by Korumburra Lions Club “The George Fox Memorial” to D. Moon.
Class 3 Leatherwork J. Frank.
Class 7 Article made from books first S Collier Second S Collier
Class 13 Article of Diamond Dots S. Collier
Best Exhibit Classes 4 – 14 donated by Burra H Hardware to M. Viney.
Runner-up Best Exhibit Classes 4 – 14 donated by Burra H Hardware to S. Collier.
Section Z: Junior section
Junior cookery 8 – 12 years
Most Successful Exhibitor donated by H and N Opray to A. Sage.
Junior cookery 7 years and under
Most Successful Exhibitor donated by Barnzee’s Hot Bake to L. Sage.
Runner -up Most Successful Exhibitor donated by Barnzee’s Hot Bake to A. Trotter.
Flowers and Plants 16 years and under
Class 9 Novelty animal made from fresh horticultural material first M. Boyd, second A. Sage.
Most Successful Exhibitor donated by Kardella CWA to A. Sage.
Runner-up most successful exhibitor donated by Burra Sports and Cycles to L. Sage.
Needlework and Craft 16 years and under
Class 1 Article made from recycled material (7 years and under) first Loreali Besley, second Aubs Burr.
Class 5 Knitted Scarf Amity Olsen.
Class 8 Ladybird made from any medium first Aubrey Lethbridge, second Kyle Cooper.
Most Successful Exhibitor donated by Kardella CWA to Amity Olsen.
Best Exhibit donated by Burra Sports and Cycles to Madeline Russ.
Original Art Work 16 years and under
Best Entry donated by D and K Fitzgerald, Newsagents to Pre-School – Prep M. Boyd, Grade 1 – Grade 3 Mahalia E, Grade 4 to 6 A. Olsen and Secondary M. Russ.
SPECIAL JUNIOR ART:
“Celebrating the Korumburra Show”
Class 10 Prep – Grade 2 first Hayden Ward, second Zoe Nobile.
Class 11 Grade 3 – Grade 6 first Taylor Greig, second A. Sage.
EXPERIMENTAL JUNIOR ART:
Class 12 Individual Entry Prep to Grade 2 first Lucy Kynaston and second Jed Somerville
Class 13 Individual Entry Grade 3 to 6 first Asha Fawcett and second Eve KPS.
SCHOOLWORK (Zg)
Best Exhibit donated by Barnzees Hot Bake, Korumburra M. Russ.
Runner- up Best Exhibit donated by Barnzees Hot Bake, Korumburra M. Russ.
Handwriting Z(h)
Gr 1- Gr 3 – Margaret Fox Memorial Awards donated by her family.
Grade 1- Poppy Fawcett.
Grade 2- Nate Manks.
Grade 3 -Paige Anderson.
Gr 4- Gr 6 -Prizes donated by Parry’s Gift Store, Korumburra
Grade 4 -Lily Carter.
Grade 5- Eva Gordon.
Grade 6 -Jamine Twite.
The Exhibit Pavilion organisers would like to thank the following people and businesses for their sponsorship provided for the 2022 Korumburra Show.
Modern Male, Menswear, Korumburra
Burra Barber, Korumburra
The Hare & Tortoise Books, Korumburra
The Borough Department Store
Korumburra Florist
Adkins Family
Korumburra Lions Club
The Corner Café, Korumburra
Brenda Eastman
Gippsbeary Cottage Patchwork, Korumburra
Bev & Frank Kurrle
Korumburra Photos & Survey
Brooks family
Kelly’s Bakery, Korumburra
The Local Emporium, Korumburra
Anne Hopwood
Burra H Hardware, Korumburra
H & N Opray
Jenny’s “Picture this Framed”, Korumburra
Life Cycle Whole Foods, Korumburra
CWA Bena
CWA Kardella
CWA Leongatha Twilight
CWA Meeniyan
D & K Fitzgerald Newsagency, Korumburra
Parry’s Gift Store, Korumburra
Noelene & Rob Cosson
Barnzee’s Hot Bake, Korumburra
Margaret Brown
Burra Sports & Cycles, Korumburra
Leongatha Sew & Knit
Coal Creek Spinners, Korumburra
Syd Whyte
Carfrae Family
Burra Garden Supplies & Nursery
Burra Brewing Co., Korumburra
Jenkin family
Koringal Women’s Service Club