PHILLIP ISLAND is set to host the opening round of the Victorian Longboard Titles presented by Surfers Rescue 24/7 this weekend.
The event is the key pathway to the Australian Longboard Titles held in August each year that sees Victorian Longboarders go up against their interstate counterparts.
Over 50 competitors are expected this weekend including former Australian Title holders Ben Considine (Barwon Heads), Greg Brown (Jan Juc) and locals Niamh Moore (Phillip Island), Andrew Burgan (Phillip Island) and more.
Utilizing the wave rich region at Phillip Island, the event primary location will be Cape Woolamai with back venues to include Right Point, Surfies Point, Penguin Parade and Smiths Beach.
Competition will begin each morning at 7.30am with a call to be made at Cape Woolamai.
Live scores and heat draws can be found online via www.surfingvic.com/live
Victorian Longboard Titles presented by Surfers Rescue 24/7
Round 1
Phillip Island
February 26 & 27
Round 2
Point Impossible
May 21 & 22
Entries for the final round at Point Impossible are now open via www.surfingvic.com/events
The Victorian Longboard Titles is presented by Surfers Rescue 24/7 and supported by Cancer Council Sunscreen and the Victorian Government.