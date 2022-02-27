A 3.1 MAGNITUDE earthquake was recorded in South Gippsland last night (Saturday, February 26).
The earthquake, with an epicentre south of Korumburra, occurred at around 9.45pm at a depth of 0.37 km.
More than 150 people lodged a report on the Geoscience Australia website – Australia’s pre-eminent public sector geoscience organisation – to indicate they felt it.
Senior seismologist Hugh Glanville from Geoscience Australia told Daily Mail Australia the zone around Leongatha had a higher seismic hazard than other parts of Victoria.
“Over the last ten years they’ve had around 100 earthquakes within 100km, averaging around 10 earthquakes a year.
“Most of them are quite small but there have been large ones. In 2012 there was a magnitude 5.4 earthquake near Moe and in 2009 there were two magnitude 4.6s nearby.”