LOCATED in one of North Wonthaggi’s most exclusive courts is this huge family home on approximately 2000m2.
A magnificent and recent renovation has transformed the home into a modern delight.
However, it still keeps a lot of the original features, which add to the amazing character throughout the home including exposed brickwork and timber cathedral ceilings, giving it a sense of space to an already extremely spacious area, while also taking advantage of the natural light on offer.
The home consists of four bedrooms, the main with ensuite and WIR, a well-appointed entertainer’s kitchen with quality appliances, a storeroom/study, two separate living spaces and two separate dining spaces, two fireplaces, electric ducted heating/cooling, 4kw solar power system to keep the bills down, extra-large double garage/workshop and a great back deck to relax or enjoy a barbecue.
Many more features to see upon inspection which is by appointment only.
42 Wallace Street, Wonthaggi
For Sale $1.2 million
Agent Alex Scott and Staff
Cal Nation 0439 334 163
Phil Hanley 0417 140 508