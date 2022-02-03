• B Grade, Division 1
KORUMBURRA has defeated Leongatha Town to score their first win of the season, after putting a competitive total on the board in the first innings.
The visiting Cobras chose to bat first on Scorpion Park and opener Jye Celebrine 45 immediately had Town’s bowlers under pressure.
As the innings went on, some more solid contributions from the likes of Thomas Jenkin 21 and Jeremy Oxlee 35 saw them reach 8/163 after their 40 overs.
Matt Davies had Town’s chase off to a nice start, but the Korumburra bowling attack soon had them worked out.
Damian Burge 20 and captain Ben Grabham 21 offered a bit with the bat, but Oxlee was wreaking havoc with the ball, and he picked up 4/15 off 7.1 overs on their way to bowling out Town for 135 with five balls remaining.
PI grab pole position
PHILLIP Island has convincingly defeated Nerrena to move into top spot on the B1 ladder, taking down the former ladder leaders by 84 runs.
Phillip Island elected to bat at Nerrena Recreation Reserve and from the outset they had control of the contest, with captain Steve McIntrye 58 and Kurt Lane 41 dominating at the top of the order.
Geoff Odgers then added 52 not out and with those three scores, the Sharks finished on 7/188.
And they were able to continue their momentum when they got the ball, not allowing any Nerrena batter, bar captain Zack Trease 25*, to get set at the cresase.
Their well-rounded bowling attack never took off the gas and Nerrena were all out for 104 in the 38th over.
Sauvarin superb as Imps down Demons
AN unbeaten 69 from Leongatha Imperials veteran and opener Gary Sauvarin saw his side defeat MDU and regain their spot in the top four on Saturday.
MDU batted first after winning the toss at their home ground, and Matt Martin 28, Wayne Prosser 33, Craig Hoober 25 and Jai Bright 26 all made valuable contributions on their way to 7/160.
MDU remained on top early in Leongatha’s innings, breaking through for an early wicket, but Sauvarin and Troy Williams 44 turned the game, putting on a 103-run partnership.
When Williams was caught, Kristian Gray 23 picked up the load, and shortly after he was given out lbw, the Imperials and Sauvarin passed the total just four wickets down, but only with a few balls to spare.
Koony overcome shaky start against Stingrays
KOONWARRA L/RSL has found a way to win once again in B1, defeating Inverloch by three wickets after early wickets had them in trouble.
Brad Phillips 23 and Jack Donohue 36 were seeing them well at the neutral venue of Glen Alvie Recreation Reserve and Lucas McMillan’s 26 also had the Stingrays in a reasonable position.
However, the last five members of their batting line up could only combine for eight runs and suddenly they were all out for 122 in the 39th over.
But the Stingrays then turned it around on the Cougars, getting them to 7/57, which could’ve been a lot nastier without Cooper Cary’s 26.
But Matt Boswell 39* and Nathan Trotto 22* saved the day with an unbeaten 66-run partnership, seeing the Cougars over the line in the 34th over.
• B Grade, Division 2
OMK too good for Tigers
OMK continue to assert their prowess on the B2 competition, remaining on top of the ladder with a huge win over Foster.
The Diggers won the toss and batted at the Foster Golf Club, and an even output saw them reach a massive total.
David Jeffries 38, Scott Handley 20, Brad Hayes 30, Owen Fitzpatrick 29, Rob Quaife 21, and Mitchell Nicholas 20* all were seeing them well, helping OMK reach 225 before being bowled out in the 38th over.
And they well and truly kept control of the game in the next innings, taking plenty of early wickets.
Will Roffey blasted 22 off 10 balls, but that was about the only punch Foster could throw and they were all out for 81 in the 33rd over.
Hayes was the pick of their supreme bowling attack, taking 4/27 off 3.1 overs.
Wonthaggi whack their way to win over Glen Alvie
WONTHAGGI Club has secured another convincing victory over Glen Alvie, blasting their way to a five wicket win at McMahon Reserve.
In Glen Alvie’s innings, Clint Honeysett 22, Darcy Tiziani 26 and Vijai Gopal all got amongst the runs, but they probably couldn’t score at the pace they would’ve liked, and they finished up at 8/140 after 40 overs.
Glen Alvie slightly gained the upper hand when they took a couple of early wickets, but Brad Jeffries soon took control with the bat, scoring a 41 that included five fours and two sixes.
And when Glen Alvie took a few more wickets, the game was in the balance, but Jai Williamson 23* and Nathan Davis 39* had an unbroken 71-run partnership to secure the win for Club in the 28th over.
Womersley’s win it for PI
PHILLIP Island’s Dave and Heath Womersley have bowled their side to a good win over Kilcunda Bass, combining for eight wickets in the second innings.
Phillip Island batted first at Rhyll, and Tony Hornsby carried the innings making 59 off 74 balls before his side reached 7/149.
Kilcunda Bass would’ve been feeling right in the match, especially after Craig Elliott 38 and Scott Williams’ 24 good knocks at the top of the order.
However, the two Womersley’s stepped up, taking the last eight wickets of the match between them for not many runs, and KB were all out for 125 in the 39th over.
Dave Womersley finished with 5/14 off 7 overs and Heath Womersley had 3/14 off 4.2 overs.
Poowong Loch hand loss to Nyora
POOWONG Loch showed they were far too strong for Nyora on Saturday, winning by six wickets inside 20 overs.
In Nyora’s innings they were in a pickle very early, falling to 3/12.
But Keith Maclure 35 was able to fight back, getting Nyora to 88 before they were bowled out by Poowong Loch’s strong attack.
Nyora broke through for a couple of early wickets in the subsequent innings, but Poowong Loch proved to be too strong with Brad Gnaden 35 and Joel Dickson 24 leading them past Nyora in less than 20 overs.