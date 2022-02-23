A burglar was caught red-handed on Monday, February 21, when a victim returned home to find the alleged offender in his backyard wearing his jewellery.
The Wonthaggi victim called police and a 26-year-old female was promptly arrested and remanded into custody.
The accused appeared before court earlier this week.
The community is urged to please report any suspicious activity to police on 131 444.
Busted in backyard
