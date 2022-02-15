THE Nationals Member for Eastern Victoria Region, Melina Bath says it’s time for the state government to abandon QR Code check-in requirements for business such as hospitality and retail stores.
In January, Premiers at National Cabinet agreed that all states move to ‘Phase D’ of the National Cabinet Covid Response Plan, which manages Covid like any other infectious disease such as influenza.
Ms Bath said instead of adopting sensible action, the state government has doubled down on its pointless compliance rules, insisting QR Code check in’s must stay.
“Our retailers, hospitality and entertainment businesses have been disproportionally crushed by the Andrews Government’s harsh pandemic lockdowns,” she said.
“It’s unjust the Andrews Government continues to force these businesses to keep operating this system after it has admitted QR codes are not used for contact tracing.
“Labor’s excuse that QR codes are needed to enforce its vaccine mandates in bars and restaurants doesn’t stack up – there’s multiple alternate ways to demonstrate your vaccine status.
“Checking-in is obsolete and it must be scrapped.
Ms Bath said many Victorians have lost confidence in the check in system and are evidently abandoning the process, despite this the state government is still threatening to fine businesses who don’t comply – sole traders face fines of over $2000 and companies more than $10,000 if their patrons fail to check-in.
“The Andrew Labor Government should follow steps taken by other states such as Queensland and South Australia, who have removed or significantly scaled back QR code check in requirements,” said Ms Bath.