THE proposed, $7.7 million ‘Inland Route’ walking and cycling trail between Inverloch and Wonthaggi, cutting across farmland for 14km instead of around the Bunurong Coast doesn’t pass the pub test.
Not at the Cape Tavern over the weekend, anyway.
Patrons enjoying a few relaxing drinks on a Sunday afternoon claim it’s a “no brainer” that the trail between Inverloch and Wonthaggi should go around the coast via Cape Paterson.
And not just because of the world-class scenery.
“They’ve got to do something about that road anyway,” said one patron.
“It’s dangerous. By law you have to give cyclists 1.5 metres when you pass them but the way that road is, with double lines nearly all the way, you can’t legally pass a cyclist, especially when they are riding two-abreast,” said another.
“What are they thinking about, of course it needs to go via the coast. You can see farmland anywhere, but you can’t see Eagles Nest and the other magnificent features of the coast between here and Inverloch.”
Not only that, but it would be good for business and the community of Cape Paterson to have access to the trail which runs through to Phillip Island.
Local traders at Cape Paterson say they haven’t been consulted about it.
They say they barely know anything about the trail apart from what was in the paper last week.
But they fear Cape Paterson will be dudded again if the walking and cycling trail, linking to the bigger coastal trail, bypasses their town.
Regular Wonthaggi-to-Inverloch rider, Neil Edwards, who often uses the Bunurong Coast section of the road says it would be fabulous, and far safer, if the trail went around the coast between Inverloch and Wonthaggi.
“They’ve got to start providing growth infrastructure. The development in the area between San Remo and Venus Bay has been phenomenal in the past five years and you can’t ignore that,” said Mr Edwards.
“People are looking for recreational opportunities and they’d definitely use something like this,” he said.
So, is Cape Paterson being dudded by the Bass Coast Shire Council’s Inland Route? What’s your opinion?