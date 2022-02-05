AT ABOUT 12 noon today, Saturday, February 5, Emergency Victoria notified of a reported shark sighting off Cape Woolamai and advised local authorities including the Woolamai Surf Lifesaving Club.
But it was considered that the shark posed no threat to activities on Woolamai Surf Beach and the beach remained open.
A spokesperson for the Woolamai Beach SLSC said two sharks were sighted off the point at Cape Woolamai in an area known as the Pinnacles, a normal area for sharks, placing them a long way from activities on the beach.
The surf club had moved its swimming area and flags to the west of the clubhouse on the day, due to changed conditions on the east-north-east wind, but elsewhere the beach was busy with surfing, wind surfing and other activities.
Most people were oblivious to the reported shark sighting.