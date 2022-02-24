From the archives: Corner Inlet PC members at Foster Showgrounds in January 1963 waiting for a test at the Corner Inlet Pony Club on Sunday afternoon, at the Foster Showgrounds were (left to right): Jan Dean, Lee-anne Mills, Rhonda Paragreen, Glenda Paragreen, Barbara Ferbrache, Tony Morgan, Colleen Mills, Diane Coghlan, Lee Pattinson, Diane Evans, Verona Morgan.