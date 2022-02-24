From the archives: Corner Inlet PC members at Foster Showgrounds in January 1963 waiting for a test at the Corner Inlet Pony Club on Sunday afternoon, at the Foster Showgrounds were (left to right): Jan Dean, Lee-anne Mills, Rhonda Paragreen, Glenda Paragreen, Barbara Ferbrache, Tony Morgan, Colleen Mills, Diane Coghlan, Lee Pattinson, Diane Evans, Verona Morgan.
THE organising committee is looking forward to seeing past members and families at the Corner Inlet Pony Club 60th anniversary celebrations on Sunday, March 13, at Bennison Recreation Reserve.
If you have stories and memories of your Corner Inlet Pony Club days, please email debra.j.collins@live.com or place them on the Facebook page ‘Corner Inlet PC- Celebrating 60 Years of Pony Club’.