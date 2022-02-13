THE Gippsland Region Public Health Unit (GRPHU) has another weapon against COVID-19, their ‘Chitty Chitty Jab Jab’ vaccination bus.
The mobile facility has been a popular sight around the region and will be coming to a place near you soon.
At present Victoria’s vaccination rate stands at 50% 3 doses (18+) and 93% 2 doses (12+) but with everyone being encouraged to “stay up to date” by getting their vaccinations as they become eligible.
“We have had huge interest in our mobile COVID vaccination bus, Chitty Chitty Jab Jab,” said a spokesperson for GRPHU.
“Here is its schedule for the next two weeks to share with your readers.”.
All sessions will be between 10am – 2pm.
* MOE Apex Park Monday, February 14
* MORWELL Rose Garden, Tuesday, February 15 (Special guest, Latrobe Health Advocate, Jane Anderson)
* PORT WELSHPOOL Foreshore Reserve, Monday, February 21
* BOOLARRA Recreation Reserve, Tuesday, February 22
* BAIRNSDALE Hoddinott Park, Wednesday, February 23
GRPHU vaccinators will also be onsite (no bus) at Lake Tyers ACCHO, Wednesday, February 16.
No appointments necessary, just walk in. Everyone who is eligible is welcome.