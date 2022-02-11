THE Kilcunda Half Marathon hit the ground running at 7am on Sunday, February 6 inviting experienced and beginner trail runners to enjoy the coastal scenery of the Southern Ocean.
In 2022 the new 1km beach run and sand-castle competition was introduced for parents and children to partake and enjoy a fun non-competitive morning on the Kilcunda foreshore.
Participants Kaylah and Cian Drummy took part in their first run and took out first prize. Director of Running Wild Paul Ashton warmly welcomed the new families and encouraged them for the duration of their run.
“This year we wanted to get the kids and families involved, the kids were encouraged to bring their own bucket and spade and have a go at the 1km run with mum or dad,” said Paul.
The 5km out and back cliff top run was undergone by adults and children and the original 8km has been extended to a 10km distance to give the runners a chance to run along the beach and enjoy the picturesque surroundings.
The 17km and 21km coastal trail kicked off at 7am where first time participant Scott Dixon took part in the 21km run, a significant run that had a 4-hour cut off.
Winners were then presented with prize winning awards from sponsors at 9am at the Kilcunda Foreshore.
The next event will be the Snow Gum Run at Mount Baw Baw on Saturday, March 5, consisting of a 15km, 21km, 36km and 44km, followed by the Frostie
Frog Run on Sunday, including 1km, 4km and 7km – a great weekend away for the family.
The Run the Prom will be held at Wilsons Promontory National Park that offers a unique coastal experience. The prom offers experienced runners a 44km, 60km, 80km and 100km on Saturday, May 7 followed by The Darby River Half Marathon and 10km fun run on Sunday, May 8.
To register for the next upcoming run visit www.runningwild.net.au