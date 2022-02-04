WORKS on the Guy Road Shared Pathway project between Balcombe Street and Bass Valley Primary School have been delayed by up to three months.
According to Bass Coast Shire, construction was halted due to the identification of what could be Aboriginal Cultural Heritage.
A Complex Heritage assessment is being undertaken, which could delay progress for up to three months.
Works began in mid-August last year and were expected to be completed in March, but are now anticipated to be finished between October-December this year.
The project will create a six-kilometre-long, 2.5-metre-wide shared cycling and walking link between the Corinella Community Centre to the Bass Valley Primary School and Children’s Centre, via Tenby Point.
The pathway will link into existing pathways connecting to the Bass Highway in one direction and Coronet Bay in the other.
The $2.8m project will also include construction of approximately 750 metres of boardwalk throughout the path, installation of drainage and culvert extension works and vegetation clearing.
Corinella’s $2.8m pathway paused
WORKS on the Guy Road Shared Pathway project between Balcombe Street and Bass Valley Primary School have been delayed by up to three months.