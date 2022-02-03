HEARTLESS thieves have targeted the Woolamai Recreation Reserve stealing almost $4000 worth of equipment belonging to the Bass Valley Pony Club and Gippsland Beef Education.
A shed belonging to the organisations at the rear of the reserve was broken into sometime between January 25 and 30, this year.
Items stolen included first aid kits, a hot water tank, flood lights as well as multiple tents, cattle clippers and blowers that are used by Gippsland Beef Education for their camps.
Kilcunda resident Wayne Churchill, who has run the camps for almost eight years, said the tents alone were worth almost $500 each, and that it was a “low life act”.
Police are investigating the thefts and encouraged anyone with information to come forward.
Reports can be made to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.