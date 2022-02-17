LOCATED on an easy stroll to the beautiful McIndoe Park, schools, corner milk bar and the sports precinct of Leongatha, plus you have an enviable spacious back yard with room to play, create and grow.
Stepping into the home, you can appreciate the calm and charm of this spacious home and having been renovated only a few short years ago, you can enjoy the modern updates from the bright kitchen with near new appliances, through to the painting, new flooring, carpets, and blinds throughout.
The lovely kitchen and meals area looks out over the private rear yard, while the main living room enjoys the view to the front out to the street.
There is three bedrooms all with built in robes and ceiling fans.
The family bathroom is neat with a separate toilet and laundry.
The home has ducted natural gas heating and a RC/AC.
Outside, the garden is neat and offers established shade trees for summer, citrus and a veggie patch with room to expand.
The shed, a true delight being 9m x 6m (approximately) and provides access through to the rear yard, is fully concreted and with power and work bench.
A separate carport adjoins the shed.
This delightful home in a fabulous street is most worthy of your consideration.
29 Turner Street, Leongatha
For Sale $560,000
Agent SEJ Real Estate
Irene Walker 0429 045 632