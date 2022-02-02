DOG owners’ shire-wide are rejoicing after council moved the dog off-leash period at beaches from April to February, and is also expected to install poo dispensers later this month.
The new measures come after Cr Ron Bauer put forward a motion at last year’s December meeting, which called for waste dispensers to be installed and off-leash access from February 1 to December 10.
The motion was regarding the shire’s recently adopted Domestic Animal Management Plan (DAMP) 2021-25.
One of the strategies in the DAMP was for waste bags to be implemented, however, a feasibility would have been presented first to explore the costs, benefits and impact.
During December’s meeting, Cr Bauer called for the shire to implement waste bags ‘immediately’, and that it was a “glaring no-brainer”.
On Tuesday this week, Cr Bauer was joined by other dog owners on the beach to freely walk their beloved pets to mark the occasion.
“Common sense has prevailed, after Australia Day the beach is pretty much empty and it makes more sense rather than waiting for it to take place in April,” he said.
“That was part of it, the other thing I’ve been assured of by council officers is the poo dispensers will be up by the end of the February.
“Everybody was really happy, it’s good for the dogs and the people.”
Cr Bauer noted the changes only apply to shire-managed beaches.
The Phillip Island Bass Coast Dog Owners Association’s also threw their support behind Cr Bauer, and thanked him for his efforts as well as councillors who backed the motion.
