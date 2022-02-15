MAJOR Collision Investigation Unit (MCIU) detectives are investigating a fatal head-on collision in Bena this morning.
It is understood a car and truck were travelling along the South Gippsland Highway when they collided and caught fire shortly before 6.30am.
The driver of the vehicle, the sole occupant who is yet to be formally identified, died at the scene.
The truck driver has been airlifted to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Flames from the collision spread to nearby grassland and were extinguished by CFA members.
MCIU detectives will attend the scene to determine the cause of the collision.
The South Gippsland Highway is currently closed and is expected to remain that way for some time while investigators examine the crash scene, and a large grain spill is cleaned up.
Any witnesses, anyone with dashcam or anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.