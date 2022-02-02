PRESENTED for sale for the first time in over a century, ‘EL – ARISH’, a much-loved family property comprising 100 acres and two-family homes.
Located on the Hazelwood North flats just minutes’ drive from the growing township of Churchill, 15 minutes from the commercial hub of the Latrobe Valley and with ease of access onto the highway, you’re just 1.5 hours from Melbourne.
To find a neat parcel of 100 grazing acres is an opportunity not to be missed, this property currently runs a herd of 45 angus breeders and offers the next custodian an opportunity to continue with their own grazing or explore options with horses, agistment or leasing.
Two family homes positioned central, well off the road and surrounded by paddocks offers an opportunity for multi-generational family living or you could rent one of the homes out for additional income.
The first of the family homes is a spacious brick veneer home, exceptionally neat and much loved this home offers:
• Open plan kitchen and dining with electric cooking, new induction cooktop, dishwasher and walk in pantry.
• Step through to a spacious family living room with views to the front and rear garden
• A home office adjoins a sitting room presently a lovely space for crafts and hobbies.
• The second living room provides a great family space with access to the outside garden
• Four bedrooms all with built in robes
• Two bathrooms (inc. ensuite in master bedroom)
• Spacious laundry with plenty of storage space
• The home is kept warm and cool all year round with two solid fuel wood heaters and RC/AC
• Externally there is two enclosed entertaining rooms both bright and inviting, a place for family to enjoy all year round
The second home is a charming well maintained original weatherboard family home and offers:
• Country features with rose corniced ceilings in the kitchen and dining. Electric cooking and dishwasher
• Family living room with air conditioner and wood heater with lovely pine floorboards
• Three bedrooms all with ceiling fans and one bathroom adjoining the laundry
• The home has been well maintained having been re-wired, re-plumbed and re-stumped
There is assorted implement shedding including the former dairy now converted to an enclosed workshop space.
Hay shed and carport shedding.
The property has great water security being connected to town water supplying homes and stock troughs.
Nine paddocks (approx.) has comfortably run 45 angus breeders and cut hay.
This sale offers an opportunity for a new story to be told here with great foundations in place.
For more information and to arrange a personal inspection, please call Irene Walker at SEJ Real Estate.
110 Boldings Road, Churchill
For Sale $1.64m-$1.7m
Agent SEJ Real Estate
Irene Walker 0429 045 632