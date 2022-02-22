A KITCHEN has been damaged in a fire in Rhyll.
Firefighters responded to reports of a kitchen fire on Waterloo Street at around 11.45am today (Tuesday, February 22), when a considerable amount of smoke was billowing out from the first floor of the house.
Quick thinking by an observant Westernport Water staff member working in the area likely saved the house from burning down after the fire became established in the kitchen.
The owner then rescued a rabbit and other animals from the property.
Phillip Island and San Remo brigades attended, with Kilcunda and Wonthaggi brigades also responding. Crews used breathing apparatus to put out the fire.
Firefighters were getting set to depart the scene this afternoon, with the street temporarily closed while they clean up. There were no reports of injuries.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
The incident prompted an alert from VicEmergency about smoke in the area, but authorities said there was no immediate threat to the community and no action was required.