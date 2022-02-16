A GREAT opportunity exists to purchase an established unit within a stone’s throw from Korumburra’s town centre.
This unit has previously been a great investment property and is currently undergoing a freshen up.
The unit consists of two bedrooms with built in robes and a central bathroom with a new walk-in shower.
There is open plan living and the kitchen has recently had a new ‘Chef’ stove installed.
New carpet and vinyl flooring throughout, a brand-new split system reverse cycle to be fitted plus an electric heater.
A fenced courtyard area exists at the back of the unit. There is a single car garage with roller door for your storage needs.
This unit would be an ideal investment, first home or a great downsizer.
For further information or to inspect please contact Katrina Griggs 0428 571 083 or Don Olden 0417 805 312.
2/15 Station Street, Korumburra
For Sale $375,000-$400,000
Web ID 23318890
Agent Elders
Katrina Griggs 0428 571 083
Don Olden 0417 805 312