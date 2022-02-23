EMPLOYERS and workers are being urged to consider the lasting impact of workplace trauma after the tragic loss of 66 lives in 2021, including six in Gippsland.
Latrobe recorded two fatalities, while South Gippsland, Wellington, Baw Baw and East Gippsland recorded one each.
In addition, more than 23,000 workers were injured seriously enough to have a claim for compensation accepted last year.
Of those, 1105 claims were in Gippsland, up from 2020’s tally of 1037.
Healthcare and social assistance topped the list for workplace injury claims by industry in Gippsland, at 267, followed by manufacturing (139), construction (137) and agriculture, forestry and fishing (106).
WorkSafe chief executive officer Colin Radford said no one in the community was immune to the devastating consequences of a death or injury at work.
“We need every workplace to take the time to properly assess their health and safety risks and plan how to eliminate or manage them, because failing to do so can lead to tragedy,” Mr Radford said.
“WorkSafe is committed to working towards a future where no one loses their life at work, including by taking strong enforcement action against those ignoring their health and safety obligations.”
The 2021 workplace fatality toll was down from 73 the previous year.