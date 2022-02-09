• A Grade, Division 2
IT looked as if Glen Alvie’s A2 season was officially down the gurgler on Saturday afternoon, but they somehow pulled off a miraculous comeback to defeat Wonthaggi Club and leave the door to finals slightly ajar.
Glen Alvie batted first at Butch West Oval, and it was captain Lachie Harris 31 who did the hard work early, saving the innings after a shaky start.
Nathan Findlay then added a crucial 30, but once he was bowled, Glen Alvie couldn’t give a yelp and they were all out for 112.
Wonthaggi could only churn out small scores to start the innings, but it looked like it was going to be enough, and when Jack Sheerin made 24, Wonthaggi were in the box seat.
But Harris soon came back into the fold, dismissing nearly all the middle order.
Club kept pushing but Glen Alvie had all the answers and Harris took the final wicket in the last to get Club all out for 106, getting Glen Alvie the win by six runs.
Harris finished with 4/13 off six, reaping the rewards of a very tight Glen Alvie bowling attack.
Dolphin, White do the job for Nyora
NYORA’S Henry Dolphin and Ryan White have defeated Kilcunda Bass, with Dolphin making an unbeaten century and White taking five wickets at Nyora Recreation Reserve.
Dolphin opened the batting for Nyora and as wickets kept falling, he kept making runs.
Finally, he found a partner in Jake Henry 37* and the two put on an unbeaten 99-run combination to get Nyora to 4/183.
Dolphin eventually finished on 104*, but Kilcunda Bass’ opener Steve Oates was also in great form.
He made 82, and with a 29 from captain Ash Larcombe and some other smaller but still much needed scores, Kilcunda Bass were right back in the game.
But White was up to the challenge, and he took five wickets including the very last of the day, with Nyora clinging to a two-run lead.
White finished with 5/32, with his late game heroics keeping Nyora right in the finals hunt.
Burra beats Tigers to reach top four
KORUMBURRA has moved into the top four in A2, with a crucial win over an in-form Foster side.
Tom Crocker 24 and Danny Lloyd 44 looked good in the top order for the Cobras in their innings, and a 23 from Pierre Dunlevie got them to a score of 8/179.
Openers Jack Gay 57 and Josh Toner 26 put Foster into a good position in their difficult run chase, and then a 24 from Jake Staley made them favourites in the contest.
But the Cobras quickly turned it around, taking the last seven wickets for 36 runs to bowl out Foster for 151.
Captain Daniel Salmon was the leader of their sublime bowling attack, taking 4/32 off eight overs.
Another big win for MDU
MDU continue to show why they’re the flag favourites in the 2021/22 season, beating OMK by 75 runs.
MDU batted first and Matthew Olden 38 was in fine form from the start, and he was backed up by Nick Eddy 33.
Then Joel Sinclair 69 really got the runs flowing, and two more good scores from Mitch Hoober 37* and Troy Sinclair 20* got them to a monster total of 5/226.
Jake Cochrane 55 and Jaxon Hayes 25 put some runs on the board for OMK, but the rest of the team struggled, and they finished their 40 overs at 8/151.
Mitch McGrath was the pick of MDU’s bowlers, taking 4/36.