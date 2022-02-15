THE Venus Bay Surf Life Saving Club Masters team dominated the Victorian Championships held at Lorne over the weekend.
With the competition kicking off on Saturday in extremely challenging conditions, the team held its nerve to really shine through on Sunday, bagging 20 medals, including seven Gold.
The two stand out performances were Elliott Amalos with three Gold, one Silver and one Bronze and Kristian Bradford-Clark with two Gold and two Silver.
Bradford-Clark paid homage to his coach Kevin Randall stating, “It all came down to some hard sessions over the summer and Kev really pushed me, but all of the rough stuff was worth it in the end.”
Some of the team will travel to the Gold Coast for the National Titles later in the year, before the winter training begins again.
Anybody wishing to learn more or join the Venus Bay SLSC should visit their website. www.vbslsc.org.au.