By Stockdale & Leggo
IT’S A new year, and you know what that means…. new interior design trends.
And while not everyone can afford to “keep up with The Jones” when it comes to design, 2022 may just be the year it becomes a little more attainable, and surprisingly it’s all thanks to COVID.
After nearly two years of becoming homebodies, comfort is more important than ever with wellness and sustainability now at the forefront of interior design.
This means cosy chairs, puffy ottomans and curved shapes are in, and the rustic vibe of modern industrial is out.
And while the open-concept home will never go away, there is now more of a want and often a need for special-use and carved up separated spaces.
With more time spent at home, decorating is about personalising your space.
In the past neutral colour palettes were encouraged, dressed with colour through rugs, cushions, and art.
But 2022 is all about experimenting with paint colours; dramatic colours such as sapphire blues, dark emerald greens, and purples, paired with soft velvet furnishings and brass finishes.
On the opposite end of the scale for those loving the clean sophisticated streamlined home, light woods with cream-based furniture mixed with natural textures are still showing prominence in 2022.
Overall, your space is about showcasing comfort and relaxation, which is easily achieved using a combination of colours, textures and materials.
For those who may be behind the latest trends, you will be pleased to see the return of some older features, such as walls.
Yes, feature walls are back, and they are all about texture, pattern, and artistic expression, whether as a bold wallpaper or a textured paint.
And with so many people taking up crafting and small DIY projects during the pandemic, it’s now paying back with handmade pieces the ultimate must have for decorating living spaces.
The personal connection and homely feel from handcrafted items also fit in with the focus on sustainable living.
As can be expected, technology will play a big role in design in 2022.
With the time spent at home heavily relying on it as a part of our everyday; it is now a standard feature to incorporate in any design, whether it be in your kitchen appliances, smart devices or a Google Home or Echo Dot.
Overall, whether you follow what’s on trend or not, I think we can all agree the year of comfort and relaxation sounds like one we all could use right now.
So maybe when decorating, the only trend you need to follow is what makes you happy in your home.