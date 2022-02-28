By Kristen O’Loughlin
Stockdale & Leggo
EVR Property Group & EVR Business Brokers
Koo Wee Rup, Hastings and Phillip Island
AUSSIE banks don’t have a good track record of housing market forecasts.
For those that follow what is going on in the Australian housing market, it is not uncommon to see the constant wave of news reports full of quotes from economists at the big four banks. If you believe every one of these reports, the market is once again heading toward doom and gloom.
But if you take the time to understand the history of these predictions, they are very rarely accurate.
Back in May 2020, Westpac and ANZ were predicting a 10 per cent decline in national property values; NAB a 15 per cent decline and CBA a whopping 32 per cent decline. However, not only did this not happen, but by the end of 2020 to early 2021, the banks economists were headed in a completely different direction forecasting an average 9-15 per cent surge in property prices.
To those in the know, even this estimate was off, with the average value of housing across Australia in 2021 growing by a staggering 22.1 per cent.
The problem is the economists constantly underestimate the resilience and strength of the Australian housing market.
Now, with the RBA hinting at interest rate rises in the second half of 2022, economists are telling buyers, mortgage holders and investors to “brace themselves” with predictions for the next two to three years that, if true, would result in the biggest housing market crash in modern times.
So, for those of us who don’t have a Bachelor of Finance or a Master of
Economics, how do we understand what to believe and buy into?
Well, it is a little bit of economics, but its 101. What drives real estate behaviour is the same as any other industry, “product”. Supply and demand of the “product” moves the prices of goods and services up and down. And the last 12 months is a perfect example of this. The market was not driven by a pandemic or unemployment or even government incentives. It was driven by high demand with low supply.
Funnily enough, even the economists themselves know this, but when it comes to talking to the Australian media about it, Economics 101 somehow ceases to exist.
Now, the important piece of information to keep in mind is these statistics are based on a national average; every local market is different to the next and there have been some segments in Australia to suffer significant price falls.
But the takeaway is, just like your local weather forecast, take it with a grain of salt, and if you have concerns it’s not right, walk outside and investigate it yourself.
If you want to know what your local market is doing, contact the team at Stockdale & Leggo Koo Wee Rup on 5997 1899.