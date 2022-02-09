• B Grade, Division 1
THE B1 clash between Koonwarra L/RSL and the Leongatha Imperials finished in a tie on Saturday, thanks to some late heroics from one man in particular.
The Imperials batted first at Koonwarra Recreation Reserve, and it was Damon Ginnane who was the hero in their innings, making 90 off 85 balls and leading his side to a total of 7/169.
But that wouldn’t be the last time he’d prove to be a crucial factor in the result.
Jordan Pickersgill 42 started Koonwarra’s innings beautifully and then captain James Rushton 21 helped build a decent partnership.
The Imperials continued to take wickets, a 35 from Matthew Boswell and an unbeaten 30* from Nathan Trotto got them back in front.
The Cougars edged closer to victory but a run out from Ginnane kept the Imperials in it.
Koonwarra eventually drew level with the Imperials on 169 but with five balls remaining, Ginnane bowled the number 11, ending the match in a tie.
McIntyre makes unbeaten century for PI
PHILLIP Island captain Steve McIntyre has blasted an unbeaten ton to secure a seven-wicket win for the Sharks over MDU.
MDU batted first at Cowes Recreation Reserve and a 134-run partnership from Colin Knox 76 and captain Tyrone Zukovskis 80 put them in a strong position.
After 40 overs, they reached 3/194, making them firm favourites to knock off the ladder leaders, but McIntyre had other ideas.
He put on a 109-run opening partnership with Kohen Beaumont 41 and once Beaumont was gone, he didn’t let up.
He eventually reached 113* and with some help from the middle order, they passed MDU three wickets down in the 36th over.
Cobras nowhere near Nerrena
NERRENA has picked up another convincing win, this time over Korumburra at Nerrena Recreation Reserve.
The Red Caps batted first on their home deck and opener Ashley Harrison 22 looked to be in good touch early.
But it was the 143-run partnership from Brandon Tauro 55 and Paul Matheson 84* that set up a huge total for the home side.
Captain Zack Trease also added a quick 20 runs at the end of the 40 overs, bringing their total to 3/212.
When two early wickets fell in Korumburra’s innings the game was all but over.
Thomas Jenkin 24 had a crack at salvaging the innings, but it was far too tall a task and they finished the 40 overs at 9/94.
Charlie Dougherty had an absolute blinder with the ball, taking 4/7 off five overs.
Stingrays turn the tide against Town
INVERLOCH has kept their spot in the top four, beating Leongatha Town by six wickets at Thompson Reserve on Saturday.
Town batted first after being sent in by the home side, and decent scores from the two openers Matt Davies 33 and Mark Hardy 26 would’ve left Inverloch feeling hot under the collar.
However, they soon took the momentum, taking the remaining wickets for 73 runs, after the openers put on 57.
Matt Marston proved to be crucial with the ball for the Stingrays, taking 4/15 off his seven overs.
Town broke through for one early wicket, but that was the beginning of a 67-run partnership with Brad Phillips 25 and Jack Donohue 50, which put Town out of the game.
Lucas McMillan chimed in with a quick 31* as well and the Stingrays picked up the win in the 33rd over, just four wickets down.
• B Grade, Division 2
Sharks victorious in Rhyll run-fest
PHILLIP Island has grabbed victory from Glen Alvie in an old-fashioned run fest at Rhyll, chasing down the visitors’ big total in the final over.
Glen Alvie won the toss and batted, and it became clear straight away that the batters would get plenty of value for shots.
Opener Andrew Macfarlane made a quick 27 but then Andrew Brown 69 and Darcy Tiziani 59 made an 81-run partnership to give Glen Alvie the upper hand.
However, Phillip Island wrestled back a bit of the momentum in the final overs, restricting Glen Alvie’s run scoring ability and keeping them to 8/219.
But the ebbs and flows of the match continued, as Glen Alvie dismissed the two Phillip Island openers relatively quickly.
Dave Womersley didn’t seem to be fazed by the early wickets falling and when he was joined by Andy O’Brien the runs really came thick and fast.
O’Brien was eventually caught on 61, but Womersley kept going, eventually bringing up his century as the Sharks edged closer.
Glen Alvie didn’t give up, taking late wickets and keeping it interesting but Womersley hit a four while the scores were tied to secure a four-wicket victory with two balls to go.
Diggers hang on in thrilling finish
OMK has held on for a thrilling three-run win over Wonthaggi Club at Digger Park, keeping their spot on top of the B2 ladder.
The Diggers batted first at Digger Park and after Paul Harper’s 60, more handy scores from Owen Fitzpatrick 25, Scott Handley 38 and Danny Elford 45 had them on track for a massive total.
But the back end of the order inevitably couldn’t score as quickly as their predecessors and Club kept the Diggers to 7/207 after 40 overs.
Wonthaggi didn’t get their chase off to an ideal start, falling to 4/30 at one stage.
But Will Speed 54* and captain Nathan Davis 41 got them right back in it.
A 31 from Sean Roche and more solid innings’ from the tail enders had them a chance to pull off a brilliant comeback and it all came down to the last over.
They needed 19 off it, but with the big hitting of former Digger Nathan Cant at one end, the match wasn’t over.
The thrilling final over, which included a no-ball got even more interesting when Cant blasted a six, bringing Club within five runs with one ball remaining.
But they could only score two, and OMK held on for a potentially season defining three-run win.
Poowong-Loch put away Foster
POOWONG Loch has continued their red-hot run of form, this time knocking off Foster by seven wickets at the Foster Golf Club.
Foster was sent in by Poowong Loch and captain Billy Davy 29 was going slowly but steady at the top of the order.
He received a bit of help from Will Roffey 25, but Poowong Loch’s bowlers took control, bowling out the Tigers for 98.
Said Magnusson 34 had the visitors’ chase off to the start they were after, and then a quick 31* from Jesse Patullo saw them take the win by seven wickets with 11 overs to spare.
Nyora no good against KB
NYORA hasn’t been able to overcome a motivated Kilcunda Bass side, losing by 65 runs at Bass Recreation Reserve.
In the hosts’ innings, Craig Elliot 27, Scott Williams 33, and Stephen Leman 36 all had reasonable outings in the middle, which saw them finish at 6/166.
Ben Lineham 57 looked very dangerous for Nyora at the top of the order, but when he fell the rest of the order fell in a heap and KB bowled them out for 101 in the 37th over.
Daniel Blackney did the most damage with the ball, taking 4/21 off 6.3 overs.