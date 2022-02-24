By Sam Watson
• C Grade, Division 1
KOONWARRA L/RSL has charged home to secure a three-wicket win, in what was likely a semi-final preview between them and Nerrena.
Nerrena batted first at Koonwarra Recreation Reserve after winning the toss, and James Kelly and captain Michael Croatto were able to rescue the innings after a tough start.
Kelly 79* and Croatto 58 put on a 145-run partnership, then Cameron Baudinette 35 swung hard from the get-go and helped Nerrena reach 3/207 after 35 overs.
Koonwarra opener and captain Anthony Hunt 31 wasn’t fazed by the big total and Alex Stanley 28 also contributed some valuable runs.
But it was Mitchell Scrimshaw 71 who really got the runs flowing fast and a solid 30 from Kayden Scrimshaw put them in a formidable position.
The sublime chase came to an end after 34 overs when they passed them seven wickets down.
Stingrays stave off Diggers
INVERLOCH has earned a crucial win against OMK, defending their big total at Digger Park on Saturday.
Captain Warren Stewart 23 and David Harris 31 put on a 58-run opening partnership, but they were upped by Jason Dennerley and Jack Rowe who both scored 59 not out, putting on an unbeaten partnership of 117 to get Inverloch to 3/198 after 35 overs.
With an uphill battle ahead, George Lomagno 57* opened the batting nicely, and a 21 from skipper Patrick Beadel and a 46 from Jordan Myors got them within reaching distance.
But no one could score runs quick enough and they finished at 2/153 after 35 overs, 45 runs behind Inverloch.
No worries for Wonthaggi
WONTHAGGI has comfortably chased down Korumburra’s modest total at Korumburra Secondary College, taking top spot on the C1 ladder.
In Korumburra’s innings, Matt Olden 22 and Michael Patten 43 both got amongst the runs, but the rest of the side struggled, and they were soon all out for 134.
Beau Hull was the pick of Wonthaggi’s bowlers, taking 4/38 off seven overs.
Captain and opener Liam Sawyer 49* started the innings beautifully and then with a 29 from Paul Cornelis and an unbeaten 47 from Trevor Bush, Wonthaggi were home and hosed in the 28th over, winning by nine wickets.
• C Grade, Division 2
Hynes, Hamilton combine for Glen Alvie
GLEN Alvie captain David Hynes and Josh Hamilton have combined for a monster partnership, achieving a dominant win against Koonwarra L/RSL Gold.
Koonwarra Gold elected to bat on the Leongatha Velodrome and if it weren’t for a 65 from Darren Read, they would’ve struggled to get near their total of 7/155.
They decent total didn’t worry Hamilton, who was seeing them well at the top of the order, and after his initial partner retired hurt, Hynes got in on the fun.
Hamilton made 61 of 77 balls and Hynes 74 off 58, with their unbeaten 132-run partnership leading Glen Alvie to a 10-wicket win.
KB crumble against PI Yellow
PHILLIP Island Yellow has secured their spot in the C2 finals, while also guaranteeing their club counterparts Phillip Island Blue finish in top spot, after beating Kilcunda Bass convincingly on Saturday.
It didn’t start all Phillip Island’s way at Newhaven Recreation Reserve with Zac Crow 35 and Luke May 44 both getting amongst the runs opening the batting.
But after those two were gone, it was all downhill for Kilcunda Bass, with the rest of their batters being dismissed for a combined total of 39 runs, getting them to 125.
Daniel McCausland did quite a bit of damage with the ball, taking 3/12 off six overs and he was called on again with the bat.
Phillip Island weren’t off to the greatest of start, but Steven Duggan 42 held down the fort at number four.
And when McCausland arrived the runs came extremely quick as he blasted 47 off 21 balls to get his side a five wicket win in the 28th over.