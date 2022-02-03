SEVERAL locations near San Remo and on Phillip Island have been named as among the most dangerous rock fishing sites in the state after being included in a mandatory lifejacket trial.
The State Government is attempting to make it safer for anglers to cast a line with life jackets to become a requirement for recreational rock fishing at high-risk locations from March 1, 2022.
The requirement is part of a two-year trial and will be rolled out at 10 locations across the state, following consultation by the Victorian Fisheries Authority (VFA) with members of the public, angling clubs, FutureFish and VRFish.
An increasingly popular form of fishing, rock fishing has also proven to be dangerous following the tragic deaths of several rock fishers swept off rock shelves and reefs in recent years.
Already proven to save lives during emergencies, the trial aims to reduce the chance of drowning with a properly fitted and well-maintained lifejacket, should a rock fisher end up in the water.
As a result of the consultation process, the VFA has established Victoria’s most dangerous rock fishing spots, with the trial to enforced at Cape Bridgewater (near the blowholes car park), Artillery Rocks(west of Lorne), Sheoak Falls (south of Lorne), Sorrento Back Beach rocks, Rye back beach number 16, Cape Schanck lighthouse rocks, Bushrangers Bay rocks (east of Cape Schanck), Pyramid Rocks (Phillip Island), San Remo (southern end of Potters Hill Road) and Punchbowl Rocks (near San Remo).
Minister for Fishing and Boating Melissa Horne welcomed the decision.
“Rock fishing is an increasingly popular pastime for recreational anglers. However, we know that it can also be deadly if precautions to stay safe are not taken,” said Minister Horne.
“Life jackets save lives, and for rock fishers, they can drastically reduce the risk of drowning should the worst happen.
“We want everyone to get home safely at the end of the day, which is why we are rolling out this trial at 10 high-risk locations across Victoria.”
Lifejackets will need to comply with Australian Standards and be a Type 3 or greater for adults. Children under 12 must wear a lifejacket at the 10 sites even if they are not fishing, and they must be a Type 1 or greater model. The trial will also see the VFA working with key recreational fishing groups and partner agencies on an improved safety and education program.
Fish safely from the rocks
Always wear a lifejacket when rock fishing Rock fishing is a great way to catch fish and enjoy the outdoors, but it can also be dangerous.
Since July 2000, 21 people have drowned in Victoria while rock fishing.
Whether you’re an experienced rock fisher or a beginner, there are 4 simple steps for safe rock fishing:
- Prepare before you go
- Observe when you arrive
- Stay Alert when fishing
- And always wear a lifejacket.
Learn more about these steps at: vfa.vic.gov.au/rockfishing New laws are coming into place From March 1, 2022.