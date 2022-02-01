GREAT racing is set to return to the region after a COVID enforced lay-off, with the best National Road Series (NRS) cyclists on show this February.
It’s back and it’s brilliant in the Bass Coast, with past, present and future champions on the road.
The Mitchelton Tour of Gippsland will feature two road races and one criterium, with plenty of opportunity for fans to get up close with the best young talent.
The tour was cancelled in 2020 and 2021, amid the general shutdown of large-scale sporting activities but returns with vigour in 2022, with ambition to expand the event to a broader festival of cycling throughout Gippsland in 2023 and beyond.
This tour is also one of three selection events for the Australian U/19 program for those seeking a chance to wear the green and gold, and raced as part of the prestigious NRS.
Crowds are set to be roadside across February 13-15, 2022, to see the best in local riders and teams racing around some of the most picturesque and challenging terrain in the state.
The cooperation and partnership between the state government and the Mitchelton Tour of Gippsland organisers is a key factor in holding the race, and growing the status and scope of the event in years to come.
Regional events have again been boosted by government backing, and Member for Bass Jordan Crugnale outlined the ongoing support for emerging stars.
“We are absolutely thrilled to have this iconic premier series here in the Bass Coast and I want to thank the event organisers, the sponsors, competitors and their support crews for what will be an absolute showcase of elite cycling backdropped by our stunning coastline,” Ms Crugnale said.
“I encourage everyone to come out in true Gippsland style to cheer on the riders and support the next generation of professional cyclists.”
Bass Coast Mayor, Cr Michael Whelan is very proud that for the first time the Mitchelton Tour of Gippsland has been staged exclusively in one region.
“It’s fantastic to see the Tour of Gippsland return to Bass Coast, bringing with it 300 athletes and their supporters to enjoy some of Victoria’s most spectacular cycling country,” Cr Whelan said.
“This is the 12th year we’ve supported this much-loved event and the economic benefits of the overnight stays and hospitality it brings are, like the athletes, more than welcome.
“The event must also be acknowledged as one of the early adopters of equal prize-money for female and male competitors, having levelled their playing field six years ago.
“Bass Coast is very proud to host the Tour of Gippsland and we can’t wait to see their flashing pedals along our beautiful coastlines and in our hills.”
The Mitchelton Tour of Gippsland is now proudly presented by a local Gippsland family with a rich cycling heritage, event director Karin Jones is the mother of former local National Champion Brenton Jones, and has 20 plus years in the cycling industry
“I am thrilled as a Gippslander to have the opportunity to deliver such a prestigious National Cycling event in my backyard,” she said.
“Our region has always enjoyed a rich history in providing cyclists that have gone on to national and international recognition.
“This is a great opportunity for our community to get roadside and inspire the next generation of cycling fans.”
The event is one of only two NRS races in Victoria, and crowds are expected to line the roads to see the elite and local riders.
Past events have produced winners that would go on to race in the Olympics and across the globe in some of the biggest races the world has to offer.
It promises to be an exciting opportunity to see some of the best cyclists in Australia in high-speed action.
Stage 1 – Sunday, February 13 – Woolamai Circuit Road Race
Woolamai is a pretty setting in the valley just over an hour from Melbourne.
Starting and finishing at the beautiful Woolamai Racecourse riders will race multiple laps of the 27.7km undulating circuit which takes in the most spectacular views of Western Port Bay.
Stage 2 – Monday, February 14 – Inverloch Road Race
The seaside town of Inverloch plays host to Stage 2 with the road race course taking in the local’s favourite climb, ‘Mount Misery’.
Both the NRS races will start and finish in the township of Inverloch with the U19s starting in Inverloch and finishing in the small town of Kongwak.
Stage 3 – Tuesday, February 15 – Rhyll Criterium
The small fishing town in the north-east corner of Phillip Island plays host to the criterium, the final stage of the Mitchelton Tour of Gippsland.
The 1.4km circuit along the waterfront will be a picturesque finish to the tour and will test the riders with different wind directions around every corner.