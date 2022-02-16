A COWES police officer was allegedly struck in the face by a naked man who was believed to be under the influence of drugs.
Police were called to a Cowes address about 2:45pm on February 12, after receiving complaints about a male acting erratically.
Acting Senior Sergeant Scott Morison said upon attendance, police were confronted by a naked man wearing only socks.
“He was (allegedly) drug affected and members attempted to calm him down and negotiate with him, which unfortunately didn’t work,” Act Snr Sgt Morison said.
As a result, the offender was capsicum sprayed by police after striking one of the members in the jaw.
“He (offender) was arrested and conveyed to Wonthaggi, where he was charged and bailed to appear before the Korumburra Magistrates’ Court,” he said.
The officer’s jaw was swollen for some time.
