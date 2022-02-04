• C Grade, Division 1
NERRENA look to have top spot of the C1 ladder sewn up already, securing another win against Inverloch on Saturday.
The Stingrays batted first at Inverloch Recreation Reserve, and it was only captain Warren Stewart 23 and Warrick Dye 21 who could churn out significant scores, only allowing them to reach 6/93 after 35 overs.
But they certainly didn’t give up when it was their time to bowl, having Nerrena at 3/15 early.
However, Gerard Murphy kept a cool head and is 55 not out saw Nerrena pass Inverloch three wickets down in the 28th over.
Drury devastates Diggers
KOONWARRA L/RSL opening bowler Adam Drury has absolutely destroyed OMK in their C1 clash at Digger Park, taking six wickets for not many runs.
OMK elected to bat on their second oval and after the first four wickets fell cheaply, Drury kept the foot on the pedal and didn’t allow any comeback.
He took the next six wickets, while only conceding 10 runs off his bowling and OMK were all out for 77.
Then when it was Koonwarra’s time to bat, Alex Stanley 39* and Jordan Pickersgill 35 put the game out of doubt, and they won by nine wickets with 20 overs remaining.
Burra’s bowlers break apart MDU
KORUMBURRA’S evenly spread bowling attack has secured a huge win for the Cobras, bowling out MDU for less than 50 at Dumbalk Recreation Reserve.
Korumburra batted first at Dumbalk Recreation Reserve and after losing three early wickets, Jacob Wrigley stepped up to save the innings.
He put on 76 unbeaten runs, but he received almost no help and they finished at 6/124.
Wrigley’s 76 was clearly crucial for the Cobras, but the bowlers still might have gotten the win without it, as they all combined evenly to bowl out MDU for 46 in the 26th over.
• C Grade, Division 2
PI Blue blast Town
PHILLIP Island Blue retained top spot at the Gump on Saturday, taking down Leongatha Town in convincing fashion.
Town batted first after winning the toss and not a single batter could score over 20 runs, only allowing them to get to 9/83 after 35 overs.
Every single bowler got a wicket for PI Blue, but not many batters were required with John Manning 34* and Luke Marshall doing most of the damage in the next innings as they passed Town just two wickets down in the 19th over.
PI Yellow too good for Glen Alvie
PHILLIP Island Yellow is edging closer to their club counterparts, moving into third position after defeating Glen Alvie at Wonthaggi Recreation Reserve.
Glen Alvie batted first, and the responsibility was heaped of captain Dave Hynes who could only manage 20 runs in the innings that saw them bowled out for 89.
George and Daniel McCausland got Phillip Island’s innings off to a nice start scoring 22* and 27 respectively, but Glen Alvie put the pressure back on with a few quick wickets.
Unfortunately for Glen Alvie too much damage was done, and nothing could stop Phillip Island from passing them with four wickets in hand and another 10 overs up their sleeve.
KB continue good run against Koony Gold
Kilcunda Bass has kept top spot on the C2 ladder within touching distance, picking up another good win against Koonwarra L/RSL Gold on Saturday.
Koonwarra won the toss and elected to bat, and Kilcunda Bass had them on the ropes immediately, bringing them to 5/11 at one stage.
But Dylan Hanily managed to somewhat salvage the innings, scoring 23 and bringing their total to 79 before being bowled out.
Ashley Joseph was the pick of KB’s superb bowling stocks, taking 4/13 off seven overs.
Koonwarra grabbed a few wickets in the next innings to keep themselves interested in the match, but Gavin Koch 37 and Praneeth Panduka 31 took control and KB cruised to victory in the 28th over, three wickets down.