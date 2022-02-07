THERE have been some exciting changes happening at Ray White Leongatha, and owners Mick Hanily, Jason Harris and Kasey Bowman could not be happier with how it has all come together.
Following the change from Stockdale & Leggo to Ray White in December; the Leongatha office has received a full revamp and is now a sophisticated and modern space that compliments the Ray White brand, and what it stands for.
“We wanted our office space to be inviting as well as sleek and modern to give our clients confidence that we are adapting with the times,” said Kasey.
When asked about the change to Ray White, Mick said he believes the Ray White brand will be fantastic for business.
“Their support as well as their technology and marketing is second to none and because of this we believe it can only better the service we are able to offer our clients.”
There has also been the introduction of some fresh faces in the office, with Rebecca Wylie joining the Property Management team as well as David Trotman and Paige Matthews joining the sales team.
“We are very excited for Bec, Dave and Paige to be joining us. We believe 2022 is going to be a fantastic year in Real Estate and look forward to working with our clients to achieve the best possible result,” said Jason.
Mick, Jason, Kasey and the staff at Ray White Leongatha welcome you to come visit their updated office space, and discuss any of your real estate needs.