EVEN with the constraints on the availability of trades and materials, the pace of housing development in San Remo, both within the established town and on the eastern side, is phenomenal.
Nothing, it seems, can stop it until all available blocks are built on.
But, at the Bass Coast Council meeting last Wednesday, there was at least some chance that too many rubbish bins might bring down a five-townhouse development in Longfin Crescent.
With an area of 1343m2, there’s more than enough area to accommodate the three two-storey buildings that will accommodate five, 4-bedroom townhouses and at a maximum height of 6.99 metres they come in under the shire’s preferred height for residential buildings of 7 metres.
But, as Cr Rochelle Halstead pointed out during debate on the project, with only a small frontage to Longfin Crescent, there was always going to be a problem putting out upwards of 10 bins weekly, more if we go to a four-bin system.
Although it wasn’t spelled out in the council report, it seems that the developers and the council have come to an arrangement whereby the body corporate will remove the rubbish.
But with each householder still required to pay the waste levy to council it might not stay that way.
“My concern on this one is the waste management. I’m not comfortable supporting a recommendation that requires private waste contractors to come in, as well as the owners of these units will not get away with not paying waste management to Bass Coast, so there’ll be paying double waste management; one for a private contractor and one to Bass Coast,” said Cr Halstead.
“And for that reason, I won’t be supporting it. I’m concerned about it into the future, and we are considering possibly a fourth bin, or the state government is considering a fourth bin. And that concerns me as to where these people, if they do eventually make a determination that they want to use Council services, because they are paying for it.
“Where are all these bins going to be put out to be collected because there’s no turning circle. And it has been confirmed by an officer that our trucks wouldn’t be able to get on to the site.”
Cr Clare Le Serve agreed she had concerns about a private rubbish collection agreement and also whether fire and emergency services could get access but reassured about those things, she would be voting for it.
“This is in-fill development and we do need a variety of housing types,” Cr Le Serve said.
Council agreed to the proposal on a 6:2 vote.