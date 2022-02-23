• A Grade, Division 2
MDU has beaten Nyora at Nyora in one of the highest scoring games of the year, keeping their spot-on top of the A2 ladder very secure.
The visitors chose to put the pads on after the coin toss went their way, with openers Matt Olden 35 and Ben Heppell putting on a 81-run partnership.
Heppell kept going after Olden was dismissed and he was joined by Nick Eddy 22 and captain Joel Sinclair.
Him and Sinclair had an 86-run partnership, finishing when Heppell was given out LBW on 86.
Sinclair kept going, working his way to 63*, combining with Steven Arnup 38* to get their side to 3/272.
Daniel Esley 22 was looking good early in Nyora’s run chase, but it was Henry Dolphin who kept the game alive with a brilliant century at the top of the order.
Jake Henry 33 and Ryan White 20* also gave their best effort, but MDU’s bowlers, led by Mitch McGrath and Scott Browne, did enough to keep them to 8/225.
Tigers keep cool against Club
FOSTER has held their nerve in the final over against Wonthaggi Club, keeping them six runs short of their big total at Wonthaggi Recreation Reserve.
Opener Jack Gay led Foster’s innings making a brilliant 97, and they were also boosted by Brad Coates 27, Mitch Jones 25 and Andrew Pattie 23 to reach 5/205 after 40 overs.
Jy Hull 29 started Wonthaggi’s innings nicely but it was first drop Mitch Davey who was really seeing them well.
As wickets kept falling, Davey kept finding runs edging closer towards a century.
But he was bowled on 98, and with that, it became too hard to come back and they couldn’t do enough in the final overs, losing by six runs at 9/199.
Glen Alvie regroup at Korumburra
GLEN Alvie has overcome a shaky start to jag a four-wicket win, after bowling Korumburra out for 72 at Korumburra.
After young gun Matt Dakin dismissed both openers for next to nothing, Rumesh Rangana 23 and captain Daniel Salmon 24 got the Cobras back on track, but only momentarily.
Joe Hales took over the game with the ball, taking 4/4, and suddenly Korumburra were all out for 72.
Glen Alvie’s simple chase didn’t get off to the smoothest of starts, falling to 6/26, off the back of Harry McNeil’s four wickets.
But Ben McRae was up for the challenge, and his 40 not out off 34 balls saw the visitors get the win in the 20th over, leaving the door open for a finals berth.
Oates’ unbeaten century keeps
KB finals hopes alive
AN unbeaten century from Kilcunda Bass opener Steven Oates gave his side the runs they needed to beat OMK and to keep their 2021/22 finals hopes alive.
Oates wasn’t fazed by his teammates struggles at the top of the order at Outtrim Recreation Oval, and it was Daniel Ferguson 34 who was finally able to hang around in the middle.
Oates and Ferguson had an unbeaten 104-run partnership, with Oates making his century in the final over to get Kilcunda Bass to 4/171.
Kilcunda Bass’ bowling attack continued their momentum in the second innings, not allowing a single OMK batter to score 20 and bowling them out for 107 in the 33rd over.