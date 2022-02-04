‘ABERCROMBIE’ presents a rare opportunity to secure a quality, highly productive cattle/sheep fattening or breeding property in the renowned and tightly held Kernot district.
This property has been held in the same family ownership since 1945.
There is a superb balance of rich creek flats, plus undulating to rolling ‘bluegum’ country, which is all predominately north facing.
A 100-year-old period home of three bedrooms, two living areas is ideal for restoration and is perfectly positioned to capture the stunning views of the Kernot Valley.
‘Abercrombie’ is renowned for producing quality livestock on a consistent basis.
The property is fenced into 20 paddocks with laneways running to stockyards.
A secure water supply is via dams (some spring fed), troughs, a bore plus a reliable 40-inch annual rainfall.
The Wattle Creek and Telfer Creek run through the farm.
There are treed plantations, large ‘bluegums’ and ornamental trees throughout the property providing shelter and appeal.
‘Abercrombie’ is ideally situated to Phillip Island, Kilcunda and Bass Coast and is only 20 minutes to Korumburra and 30 minutes to both Wonthaggi and Leongatha.
Inspection strictly via selling agents.
For further information please contact Don Olden on 0417 805 312 or Katrina Griggs on 0428 571 083.
40 Kernot-Krowera Road, Kernot
EOI Closes 4pm March 10
Web ID: 23300309
Agent Elders
Don Olden 0417 805 312
Katrina Griggs 0428 571 083